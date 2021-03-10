Bradley earns large housing grant

BRADLEY — Bradley has been successful on its grant application to assist residents with housing rehab projects.

The village has been notified by the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity that it has earned a $550,000 grant, one of 13 awarded throughout the state.

Bradley’s grant was the largest received throughout the state. The communities of Hamilton and Neoga also received the same grant amount.

This is also the first time Bradley has received the grant. In all, the state awarded $6.8 million.

Projects selected to be part of this grant must have all work completed no later than November 2022.

Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said he learned of the village’s inclusion in the program on Monday and could not have been more pleased.

“There are many homes in Bradley that can use the upgrade. We will get Bradley upgraded,” Watson said. “If the state government is going to put these grants out there for communities to use, we are going to seek them.”

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, was also pleased with the announcement.

“Through the Housing Rehabilitation Grants program, Illinois is working to provide assistance to residents here in the Village of Bradley and to the most vulnerable homeowners across the state.”

The grant is available only for income-qualified, single-family, owner-occupied property owners. The priority applicants are those with special needs/disabilities, minorities and those with women as head of household.

The program, Joyce said, takes properties which have fallen into disrepair and provides resources for upgrades which will bring the property back to its maximum potential for the homeowner as well as the community.

Bradley was the only community within Kankakee and Iroquois counties to receive the funds.

Bruce Page, Bradley’s director of community development, authored the 178-page grant application.

“I’m elated and I’m super excited for the village,” he said. “When I was hired I was told this grant would be first and foremost on my list. To be honest, I didn’t know what to expect. I just couldn’t be more pleased.”

Housing rehab grants are designed to assist low- to moderate-income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions. Eligible uses of funds range from structural work to electrical, plumbing, new appliances, flooring, disability accommodations and other issues.

Homeowners will work through Bradley to apply for the grant. Up to $50,000 may be spent on each property.

The Illinois program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Local governments will have two years to complete the projects and are responsible for coordinating contractors to perform the work.

The deadline for the 2021 program is Aug. 3. Next year’s program will also make another $7 million available to communities in the state.