Park district revisiting contract with firm to run Ice Valley, Splash Valley

The Kankakee Valley Park District board has reentered contract discussions with Rink Management Services Corp. on an agreement to manage Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena and Splash Valley Aquatic Park.

“We went back to the drawing board with the management company after speaking with and hearing what some of the commissioners’ concerns were. The terms were more beneficial for both parties,” said Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD, at Monday’s special board meeting at the Bird Park administration building.

Two weeks ago the board voted 2-2 vote to not move forward with a contract with Rink Management which all but ended a deal between the two parties. Now both sides are working on finalizing an agreement to have Rink Management take over managing the two facilities.

“It was a consensus vote,” said board president Bill Spriggs of the decision two weeks ago. “If they come back with something better than the first time this second time, we allow ourselves the luxury to do it again. There’s nothing wrong with that, and to get it right is the main thing.”

Spriggs said he initially had a negative reaction to Rink Management’s proposal, but he met in person last week with its regional manager which helped change his mind.

“We changed the agreement,” he said. “There’s some important things for all of us, and they’ll come out later when we have the action [vote] going on for it. It’s much better now, and I’ve changed my outlook on this thing. ...There are some things that are better for us than the initial agreement.”

Spriggs said he couldn’t go into detail on the changes until the contract is finalized. He did say there will be a probationary one-year clause that would give the board some options.

“When they came up with that, and Dayna and I talked about it very carefully, and we’re trying to protect the taxpayers as well as our investment in terms of who we have come in here in our buildings and run them,” Spriggs said. “They sent a guy in last week. He’s very good, and we like him a lot.”

Heitz said she had a phone conversation with Rink Management owner Tom Hillgrove the day after the vote two weeks ago.

“They were very stunned,” she said. “It was not quite how they had envisioned it. ... I said I will talk to my commissioners and find out what the biggest issues were. I knew some of them, and he started going through them and said, ‘That’s not a problem. I’ll work within this.’ It’s a lot of tweaking and so forth. That kind of started the conversations back up.”

Nick Petrovski, an attorney with Robbins Schwartz law firm which represents the park district, said he reviewed the initial draft that was sent by Rink Management.

“It’s a fair contract, but we did add some things to make it more mutual in certain spots between the park district and Rink Management, as well as add in some specifics regarding the uniqueness of the contract such as the terms and the deadlines and budgetary concerns in the fiscal years,” Petrovski said. “Right now, we have a draft that’s been sent, it’s being reviewed, and we’re in discussions about that.”

The contract will likely be on the agenda at the next board meeting on March 22. Board members Dave Skelly and Don Palmer initially supported Rink Management running the facilities and now that Spriggs is on board, the contract with Rink Management might finally get OK’d.

“We’re looking to have it voted on,” Heitz said.

