Firefighters battle brush fires in Pembroke

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Firefighters from multiple agencies are battling brush fires Tuesday afternoon in the southeast portion of Pembroke Township, according to emergency radio.

The township is located 20 miles east and south of Kankakee.

Firefighters were first dispatched to Pembroke at 1 p.m. to handle a brush fire on East 7000S Road.

It marked the second day multiple departments battled brush fires in Pembroke Township.

One of the fires is located in the 15000 block of Kankakee County East 2500S Road.

Fire command ordered all units out of the fire area at 3:39 p.m., according to emergency radio.

There have been evacuations of residents in the fire area and several homes have been destroyed, according to emergency radio.

Emergency radio indicated the fire started from someone burning brush and winds gusting at 20 to 25 mph whipped the flames.

Due to gusty winds forecast for today and tonight and dry soil conditions, the National Weather Service Chicago office posted an elevated fire risk for north central and northeast Illinois and northwestern Indiana.

Emergency radio reported that at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters from several departments fought and extinguished a brush fire in Otto Township.