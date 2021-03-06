KLASEY: When Rhett and Scarlett came to Kankakee

“Clark Gable as Rhett Butler and Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara are enthralling the patrons of the Paramount Theater this week during the showing of ‘Gone with the Wind,’” proclaimed the Kankakee Republican-News on Tuesday, March 12, 1940.

The highly acclaimed film (“A classic that will live as long as we have movies,” wrote famed critic Louella Parsons) had begun filling theater seats in Kankakee two days earlier, when it launched a one-week run. Kankakee was one of a limited number of U.S. cities showing the film following its World Premiere on Dec. 15, 1939, in Atlanta, Ga.

The Paramount’s advertisements for the local showing noted, “‘Gone with the Wind’ will not be shown anywhere except at advanced prices at least until 1941. You will see it in its entirety, exactly as shown at its famed Atlanta World Premiere.”

A lavishly produced historical drama centered on a Georgia plantation during and immediately after the Civil War, “GWTW” took nearly a year to film and cost nearly $4 million to produce. The World Premiere in Atlanta took the form of a three-day festival that attracted an estimated 300,000 visitors to the city (interestingly, the film’s most visually stunning scene depicted the 1864 burning of that city by Gen. Sherman’s forces).

Adapted from a 1936 novel of the same name by Margaret Mitchell, the epic film required an epic attention span: running time was three hours, 37 minutes in an era when most films lasted 90 minutes or less. The cost of seeing “GWTW” in a movie theater during the limited release in 1940 also was epic: At the Paramount, reserved seats for evening showings cost $1.10 and unreserved daytime seating (the film ran continuously from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) was 75 cents. By comparison, the average cost of a movie performance in the U.S. in 1940 was 25 cents.

Built in 1931 and initially operated by Hollywood’s Paramount Pictures film studio, the 1,300-seat theater was Kankakee’s largest and most modern movie house. There were two other movie theaters operating in the city in 1940 (in those pre-TV days, “going to a movie” was a major form of entertainment). Like the Paramount, both were on Schuyler Avenue: the Majestic, on the east side of the street midway between Court and Oak streets, and the Luna, two blocks to the south, between Merchant and Station streets.

Attendance at the Paramount for “GWTW” was promoted by newspaper advertisements several days before the March 10 opening, and each day during the week-long run. On March 15, a bold-type notice headlined the ad: “POSITIVELY ENDS SATURDAY! LAST TWO DAYS!! Seats available for all performances.”

At least two local businesses capitalized on the film’s popularity, with their own ads — Oldsmobile dealer Paul Lang proclaimed, “Not Gone with the Wind when you purchase a used car from Paul Lang,” while women’s clothing store Lecours focused on the film’s female lead. Displaying a line drawing of star Vivien Leigh, its ad declared, “Scarlett … the 1940 triumph, and a ‘star’ shade in NoMend silk stockings.” The $1.15 price for a pair of the stockings was only a nickel more than the $1.10 cost of a reserved seat for the film at the Paramount.

“Gone with the Wind” was a major box office hit, becoming the highest-earning film produced up to that time (a distinction it held for more than 25 years). It is regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, and is among the top 10 in a list of the 100 best films compiled by the American Film Institute.

The 12th Academy Awards ceremony on Feb. 29, 1940, was dominated by “GWTW:” it gathered 13 nominations, and eight Oscars, including Best Picture. While Clark Gable lost to Robert Donat (“Goodbye, Mr. Chips”) in the Best Actor category, Vivien Leigh won as Best Actress, sweeping a high-powered field that included Bette Davis, Irene Dunne, Greta Garbo and Greer Garson. History was made when Hattie McDaniel was announced as Best Supporting Actress; she was the first African-American to win an Academy Award.

On March 17, Rhett and Scarlett left Kankakee, and the Paramount began showing its next feature film, “Swiss Family Robinson.” Starring in that film was Thomas Mitchell, who had been in the cast of “Gone with the Wind,” and had just won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (for the film, “Stagecoach”) at the 12th Academy Awards.

On April 4, 1940, the Paramount began screening the film, “Little Old New York.” An actor who was born in Kankakee played a major supporting role in that movie. Who was that actor?

Answer: Fred MacMurray, who was born in Kankakee on Aug. 30, 1908, while his vaudeville-performer parents were appearing at the Kankakee Opera House in the Arcade Building. During his long career, MacMurray appeared in more than 100 films. From 1960 to 1972, he played Steve Douglas, a widower raising three boys, in the popular TV show, “My Three Sons.”