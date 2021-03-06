Health screenings event set for April 12 in Kankakee

By Daily Journal staff report

Residents of Kankakee and the surrounding areas are invited to learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions during an April 12 event at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

The screenings offered by Life Line Screening can check for the following:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings will be accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.

Also available will be an option that allows customers to get all the screenings now but in monthly installments.

Pre-registration is required. To learn more or to register, call 877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com.