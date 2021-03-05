Bourbonnais police plunge for Special Olympics Illinois

BOURBONNAIS — Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the Bourbonnais Police Department will host a creative, yet socially distanced Polar Plunge Saturday in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot at 700 Main St. NW.

With the help of the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, the team of officers will have 500 gallons of water dumped on them from an 85-foot high ladder off of fire engine, Tower 69, at 11 a.m.

The “Brrrbonnais Police Department” is raising funds for Special Olympics Illinois and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.

Donations are accepted in-person during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bourbonnais Police Department, 700 Main St. NW, through March 30 or online at <a href="http://soill.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=11991" target="_blank">bit.ly/BPDPolar</a>.

“This will be our team’s eighth Polar Plunge,” Detective Jason Sztuba said. “Last year, we were able to raise over $3,800 because of our amazing community, and we need their help again to beat our goal this year.”

The police department is an avid supporter of Special Olympics Illinois and participates in various fundraising events throughout the year.

In addition to the Polar Plunge, the department leads fundraising efforts at Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop, Culver’s ButterBurgers and Badges, the Texas Roadhouse Lunch Benefit and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

All donations help support 23,000 Special Olympics Illinois athletes and 13,000 young athletes. The department was honored with a gold medal recognition in 2020 for its “Outstanding Financial Support to the 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.” They were ranked 33rd out of 125 departments due to raising over $24,000 in 2019.

It was the department’s sixth consecutive year receiving the award.

“We appreciate our team’s dedication and the community’s ongoing support,” Deputy Chief of Police Dave Anderson said.

“We couldn’t achieve any of this without them,” he said. “Also, a special thank you to the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District for helping our team be bold and still get Village of Bourbonnais cold this year due to the pandemic. We look forward to hopefully returning to Lake Manteno next year.”