UPDATED: Bourbonnais Easter Egg Hunt set for March 27

<em>Editor's note: This article was updated to reflect the release of additional information from the event's hosts.</em>

At 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, the Village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Township Park District will spring forward with a joint egg hunt. Both organizations will partner to host an Easter Egg Trail Hunt along the trails of Perry Farm Park at 459 N. Kennedy Dr., Bourbonnais.

This year, the new and modified event will be further spread out to promote social distancing and allow families and children of all ages to stay together. Five starting points will be included for ease of access to the trails with entrances at Coyne Street, Bisaillon Avenue, Cavalier de LaSalle Park and the Exploration Station in Bourbonnais as well as Valley Avenue in Bradley.

Attendees are reminded to bring a basket or bag for the egg hunt. Photos with the Easter bunny will take place before and after the event. Before the egg hunt, photos will take place at Coyne Street from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Photos with the Easter bunny and duck will take place 10 to 11 a.m. at the Perry Farm Gazebo. A stuffed animal station will be available during the egg hunt for purchase. Cost varies based upon selection. Cash payment is accepted.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the village wanted to safely provide an egg hunt this year,” explained Mayor Paul Schore in a news release. “We are pleased to partner with the Bourbonnais Township Park District to offer an altered experience throughout beautiful Perry Farm Park where families have adequate space to practice recommended social distancing.”

“We are excited to collaborate with the Village of Bourbonnais to provide an event that gives families the opportunity to not only enjoy beautiful Perry Farm Park trails in a new way, but celebrate the Easter holiday season in a fun and safe environment,” stated Hollice Clark, executive director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District, in a news release.

“We have pivoted during these times to adapt to the changing times and new needs for our patrons, and this event is another example of efforts to continue our mission in enriching lives.”

The Easter Egg Trail Hunt rain date is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3.

For event information, visit <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a> or contact 815-933-9905 during business hours Monday through Friday.