State Sen. Joyce hosts grant writing workshop

By Daily Journal staff report

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, and the team at Access Granted Writing will host a virtual workshop to provide the basic information needed to access and complete the grant writing process from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Joyce will be joined by Access Granted Writing Director of Operations Arnold Julien and Director of Grant Writing Nkechi Diallo, as well as Neil Piggush, owner of Piggush Engineering.

You can <a href="https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvf-qvrjIoGtN72Gbgt4_2p4Cq1Mn4lAsy" target="_blank">register</a> in advance for this meeting at bit.ly/JoyceGrantWorkshop.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.