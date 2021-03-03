Alderman renews request for investigation of campaign contributions to Kankakee mayor

KANKAKEE — At least one Kankakee City Council member is not satisfied with the response from the city’s corporate counsel regarding the issue of campaign contribution.

David Crawford, a 3rd Ward Republican alderman, is renewing his request for an independent investigation into the matter. Kankakee-based attorney and former Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jamie Boyd is working on his — and possibly others — behalf to gain any and all information regarding these contributions.

In an email to the office of Odelson, Sterk, Murphy, Frazier, McGrath, Ltd., Boyd wrote that he had been contacted by the aldermen.

“They have requested that I lead an investigation on their behalf into this matter, and if necessary, reach out to the Illinois State Board of Elections, or other appropriate state agencies for assistance.”

This matter comes with just more than one month until the April 6 municipal election.

This same matter was raised at a Feb. 17 special Kankakee City Council meeting after the issue was brought to the public’s attention by then-Democratic Party mayoral candidate Angela Shea. Requesting the meeting were Aldermen Chris Curtis, R-6; Tyler Tall Sr., D-5; Jim Faford, R-4; Larry Osenga and Dave Crawford, R-3; and Mike O’Brien, D-2.

Shea alleged that Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s re-election campaign had violated the city’s municipal ethics codes regarding political donations from individuals and businesses which have contracts with the city.

Shea was defeated by Wells-Armstrong in the Feb. 23 Democratic Party primary.

At the Feb. 17 meeting, the matter was discussed in executive session. When the council returned to open session, by an 8-6 vote, the council voted to deny five provisions on the meeting agenda dealing with the need for an independent investigation.

In Boyd’s one-page email to attorney Burt Odelson, the City of Kankakee’s lead counsel, Boyd requested all relevant documentations Odelson would have on this matter, and in particular any “memoranda, or opinions authorized by your firm related to this issue.”

“It is my hope to review the same as it relates to current and past legislation, and provide appropriate guidance to the City Council,” he wrote.

At this point, Boyd has not been hired by neither the portions of the council nor the entire city council.

According to the city’s municipal code, the most someone can donate, who has financial interests with the city, is $1,500 within the previous four years. The Odelson firm donated $4,250. There were other entities which also surpassed the $1,500 threshold.

Crawford is leading the effort for those calling into question if the amount of the campaign donations exceeded the city’s legal limit, per city ordinance, and if the city legal counsel should be offering opinions on this matter.

Mayor Wells-Armstrong, in an email response to The Daily Journal regarding this matter, wrote this is “yet another political attempt to discredit my administration prior to an election by unnamed aldermen.

“The MAJORITY of the 14 member city council voted against an investigation of campaign contributions made with personal funds. The municipal ordinance is unconstitutional and illegal, per corporate counsel.”

Wells-Armstrong also noted these council members who called for the special meeting and claim to have concerns about fiduciary responsibilities to taxpayers allowed for the theft of $2 million of taxpayer money under their noses without question.

Richard G. Simms, the former executive director of the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, was indicted by a federal grand jury in August, charged with defrauding Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency and the city of Kankakee’s Environmental Services Agency. Simms entered a guilty plea this week on the charges.

“I exposed that corruption and directed our city attorneys to meet with the U.S. District Attorney which resulted in an indictment and plea deal,” she wrote. The guilty plea includes full restitution of taxpayer monies. Why are these council members silent on this issue?”

Late Tuesday afternoon, Odelson said talking about these campaign donations at this time is “total B.S.”

“This has no relevance to anything,” he said noting he is working toward recovering $2 million for the city through the Simms case. “I don’t have time for this nonsense. ... This is ridiculous. It’s a waste of my time.”