5 injured in weekend shootings in Kankakee County

Five people were injured in two shootings this weekend in Kankakee County.

The first occurred in the early morning hours Saturday in Bradley. According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North Madison Avenue at 3:24 a.m.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds to their legs and were treated for what police said are not life-threatening injuries.

Police’s initial investigation showed there was an exchange of gunfire from a vehicle and from what appears to be the front porch of a house, according to police.

The vehicle fled the scene and was located by the Kankakee Police Department. The occupants fled on foot when the vehicle stopped, police say.

Anyone with information may contact Bradley police at 815-936-5100 or detectives@bradleyil.org.

The second incident occurred at 10:19 p.m. Saturday in Kankakee.

According to police reports, officers were alerted by the Kankakee Police Department’s ShotSpotter of shots fired in the 900 block of East Chestnut Street. The system triangulates the location of where shots originate.

While responding, officers observed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the vehicle until it arrived at a local hospital.

The officers spoke to the two occupants, a 24-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman, who said that they were injured in a shooting. One had a gunshot wound and the other had an apparent wound from shattered glass.

Neither injury appeared to be life-threatening, Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said.

Shortly thereafter, a third reported victim, a 20-year-old woman with a stab wound, arrived at the hospital in another vehicle.

At about 10:30 p.m., a woman called police and reported that she had fired at the victims in self-defense.

After an investigation, detectives arrested the 33-year-old woman on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm. She was booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center to await her bond hearing.

<strong>Shots fired report</strong>

Kankakee police also investigated a report of shots fired Saturday night.

According to reports, officers again responded to an alert by the ShotSpotter system at about 11:34 p.m. of shots fired in the 1300 block of Maple Street.

Upon arrival, officers located shell casings on the ground in the rear of a residence. No damage nor persons involved were located.

Anyone with information is requested to call police at 815-933-0405 or CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.