Residents honored for contributions during Black History Month

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Black History Month serves as a time to reflect on not just the history, but the accomplishments of African-Americans. Locally, several community members were nominated by the community to be highlighted for their efforts and contributions.

A special presentation will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday during Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s monthly livestream, Kankakee Chats. Seven people were selected and will be presented with a small token of appreciation. All guests have been notified.

The following nominees will be honored:

• Aaron Clark

• Dorothy Price

• Dr. Cynthia Taylor

• Kaelin Patterson

• Kent Wade

• William Lacy

• Zelma Evans

“We aimed to highlight those who may not always get the recognition they deserve,” Mayor Wells-Armstrong said. “I would like to congratulate all nominees who were submitted by our community members and look forward to bringing our featured guests on the livestream to be recognized for their continued work in the community.”

The presentation will broadcast live on Comcast local channel 4 and the City of Kankakee’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and <a href="http://citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">citykankakee-il.gov</a>.