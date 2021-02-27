Online course now available to become Master Gardener

BOURBONNAIS — This year marks the 46th anniversary of the Illinois Master Gardener program, a part of the University of Illinois Extension. With more than 2,600 members today, Illinois Master Gardeners have given more than 2,309,348 volunteer hours, a value of more than $46 million, to help bring horticultural help to communities across the state, according to a news release.

Today, Master Gardener volunteers — who come from farms, small towns, suburbs and cities — offers numerous educational opportunities related to gardening in nearly every county in the state.

The mission of the Illinois Master Gardener program is “Helping Others Learn to Grow.” After 60 hours of training in topics such as vegetable and flower gardening, insect problems and plant diseases, the volunteers participate in programs throughout their communities. Some of those opportunities could include speaking at garden clubs, civic groups or schools; answering calls or emails at garden help desks; establishing demonstration gardens that serve as educational tools; and educating citizens on how to establish community gardens.

You don’t have to be a gardening expert to become a Master Gardener. All you need is an interest in gardening, some time to volunteer in the community and a desire to share your knowledge with others, program officials say. The program is more about connections — connecting people with other gardeners, with their community and with reliable resources for information.

University of Illinois Extension now is accepting applications to participate in the Online Master Gardener Training Program. This online program allows volunteers to complete the training who might never have been able to in the past because of schedule or time conflicts. This online, self-guided course for Illinois residents can be completed any time of day or night. Set aside about four hours per week for videos, reading manuals and completing quizzes, and the training will be completed in 14 weeks.

The 2021 Master Gardener Online Training includes 13 modules, including an introduction and 12 subject areas. Module topics include Botany; Soils and Fertilizers; Plant Diseases; Entomology; Integrated Pest Management; Annuals and Perennials; Trees, Shrubs and Woody Vines; Lawns; Small and Tree Fruits; Vegetables; Composting/Organic Gardening; and Living with Wildlife.

Each module consists of several videos and an online quiz; therefore, a strong internet connection is highly recommended.

Registration for the summer class will be open from April 5 to May 14, and the class will start June 14. Contact your local University of Illinois Extension Office in Kankakee County at 815-933-8337 for more information or to receive an application form. To learn more about the program, go to <a href="http://master-gardener.extension.illinois.edu/mgot" target="_blank">master-gardener.extension.illinois.edu/mgot</a>.

