Johnson edges Adams for 6th Ward seat

KANKAKEE — Kelly Johnson knows only one more vote than her opponent is necessary to win an election.

In her case, Johnson had 25 more votes than her opponent, Yaquantis Adams, to win the 6th Ward Kankakee City Council seat that will soon be vacated by Alderman Chris Curtis, who is the Republican Party candidate for Kankakee mayor.

Johnson, 43, defeated Adams 195-170, claiming 53 percent of the vote in the Democratic Party primary.

Because there is no opponent for the April 6 municipal election, Johnson will claim a seat on the council, serving alongside fellow 6th Ward representative Michael Cobbs on the 14-member council.

Johnson, 43, a Kankakee resident for 10 years, will be holding her first elected office as she won the first political race she ever entered.

“It was certainly a little closer than I wanted, but we got there. It’s a relief,” she said.

On pins and needles all Election Day, Johnson confessed she woke up at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday as she braced for her first election race as a political candidate.

“You wonder, will people show up to vote? Relief is the best emotion now,” she said. “I’m certainly looking forward to working with the city council.

“This is a big step for me. I’m a mom, a wife. This is nothing I ever dreamt of. I just felt it was a good time for me to get involved.”

Born and raised in Bourbonnais, she and her family moved into Kankakee 6th Ward 10 years ago and while they changed residences, they have remained in the ward.

She is now looking at taking an even greater role within the city.

<strong>• Kelly Johnson: 195 (53%)</strong>

• Yaquantis Adams: 170 (47%)