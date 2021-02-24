Gall wins Dem city clerk race

KANKAKEE — Kankakee 2nd Ward Alderwoman Stacy Gall won the Democratic Party primary for the city clerk position, defeating Lashaan Lott by a 1,015-783 vote margin.

Gall will now face Republican Party candidate Destini Sutherland-Hall in the April 6 municipal election. The clerk position is open as 20-year clerk Anjanita Dumas did not seek re-election.

Gall collected 56 percent of Tuesday’s vote over Lott, who formerly worked in the city clerk’s office.

When she concludes her current term this spring, Gall will have served eight years on the Kankakee City Council.

• Lashaan Lott: 783 (44%)

<strong>• Stacy Gall: 1,015 (56%)</strong>