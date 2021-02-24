Curtis overwhelms Hollis in Republican mayoral primary

KANKAKEE — Step one of a two-step process was completed Tuesday night when 6th Ward Alderman Chris Curtis overwhelmed his Republican Party primary opponent.

Curtis pulled in 502 votes to the 104 collected by J.J. Hollis. Curtis will now face first-term Democratic Party Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong in the April 6 municipal election to determine who will lead the city for the next four years.

While the Democratic Party primary appeared to have gathered the voters’ attention as more than three times as many ballots were cast, Curtis knows his campaign will have much work to do in a short amount of time if he is to be the city’s next mayor.

In his sometimes emotional acceptance address to campaign supporters, Curtis instructed family and friends to enjoy the victory, but be ready to begin the second phase of campaign today.

“An 83 percent to 17 percent victory ... that’s a statement, but it’s only the first half of the game,” he said. “We will be back at it [Wednesday] morning and this weekend. We have to cover everything.”

The co-owner of the Kankakee-based Nugent-Curtis Real Estate firm promised his supporters that if they work hard as a team, they will have an even more exciting win come April 6.

“Enjoy tonight. We can celebrate for eight hours. Then it’s back to work.”

Hollis congratulated Curtis on his victory, but noted many of his supporters simply didn’t get out. He noted the 18.5 percent voter turnout was simply not the showing he needed.

“I congratulate Chris on a great campaign and I wish him the best,” he said.

Hollis, a Kankakee Valley Park District board member, said he will remain active within the community.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “I will still advocate for this city. I’m not going to fade into the sunset.”

Curtis, 52, a Kankakee resident since 1984, has been a 6th Ward alderman since July 2012 when he filled the council seat left open when then-Alderman Rich Browne resigned due to relocating to North Carolina.

Curtis and his supporters went door-to-door in the frigid temperatures for much of the past weeks bringing his message to residents. He said that same tactic will be employed once again.

“I believe in good old-fashioned one-on-one contact with voters,” he said. “I believe that still wins elections.”

As for the issues, Curtis said those have not changed. He will focus on dealing with crime issues, bringing unity to the community and restoring fiscal responsibility.

“Tonight is a statement that that city needs a new course,” he said. “I have a different vision of what our goal should be. We all want the city to succeed, but you have to get some small building blocks put in place. People have to see change being made.

“The current administration has these grand plans, but it’s taken four years. We have to lay a foundation quickly.”

Regarding the upcoming campaign, Curtis said time will be of the essence because early voting plays such a critical role in which candidates succeed and which ones do not.

<strong>• Chris Curtis: 502 (83%)</strong>

• J.J. Hollis: 104 (17%)