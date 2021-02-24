Bourbonnais Township Park District to formulate master plan

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Township Park District will soon formulate a comprehensive master plan.

The commissioners voted 3-1 at its monthly board meeting Monday at Exploration Station to have Hitchcock Design Group complete the plan. Board president Brian Hebert, vice president Wayne Delabre and commissioner Clark Gregoire voted in favor of the measure, while commissioner Anthony Settle voted against the plan.

“I’m very excited about that as we set the future of the park district,” said Hollice Clark, executive director of the BTPD. “This will give us the opportunity for the community to give us the input on the direction they want the park district to go in the next five or 10 years. We will have open meetings that people will give their input. We’ll also be doing surveys in the community.”

The cost of the comprehensive master plan will be $40,000, and the district will use money from the recent sale of bonds for the work.

“We’ll start on this as soon as possible because it’s important that we have this in place,” Clark said.

Clark has been with the district for 13 years and there’s been no master plan in place.

“For the past four or five years I have been requesting that the board complete a comprehensive master plan,” Clark said.

Also approved at the meeting was an authorization for Clark to retain the services of Hitchcock Design Group for the development of pickleball courts at Diamond Point Park. The vote was 3-1 with Settle voting against.

“Currently we’re on the first stage of this whereas the board approved us hiring Hitchcock Design Group and Piggush Engineering, who will design the layout and design the courts,” Clark said.

The design and engineering work will cost $36,300.

“We’ll get some preliminary costs, and then the board will make a decision when that is all done,” Clark said.

It’s hopeful, if given the final OK by the board, the pickleball courts could be built by the fall. They are similar to tennis courts.

“It is a very popular sport,” Clark said. “We currently have people from the area who to go the Chebanse because they have some courts down there, and I’ve heard people going up north to play. This is a good opportunity for the park district to give people something that can be viable for the community.”

The board also approved by a 4-0 vote the replacement of security doors at Exploration Station and the installation of a card reader and cameras at Recreation Station.

“We’re replacing those doors to make them handicap accessible and to make the doors operate by themselves,” Clark said.

Pickleball is a sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

It's played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net. Players use a paddle and a plastic ball with holes.

Played as doubles or singles, it can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.

Source: USA Pickleball