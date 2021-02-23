Vote totals: Kankakee primary election results

KANKAKEE — Results for the city of Kankakee primary election are in with 100 percent of precincts reporting.
<h3><strong>Democrat</strong></h3>
<strong>Mayor</strong>
• Angela Shea: 777 (41%)
• Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong: 1,097 (59%)
<strong>City Clerk</strong>
• Lashaan Lott: 783 (44%)
• Stacy Gall: 1,015 (56%
<strong>2nd Ward</strong>
• David Baron: 233 (77%)
• Lisa Richardson: 68 (23%)
<strong>6th Ward</strong>
• Kelly Johnson: 195 (53%)
• Yaquantis Adams: 170 (47%)
<h3><strong>Republican</strong></h3>
<strong>Mayor</strong>
• Chris Curtis: 502 (82%)
• J.J. Hollis: 104 (17%)