Vote totals: Kankakee primary election results

KANKAKEE — Results for the city of Kankakee primary election are in with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

<h3><strong>Democrat</strong></h3>

<strong>Mayor</strong>

• Angela Shea: 777 (41%)

• Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong: 1,097 (59%)

<strong>City Clerk</strong>

• Lashaan Lott: 783 (44%)

• Stacy Gall: 1,015 (56%

<strong>2nd Ward</strong>

• David Baron: 233 (77%)

• Lisa Richardson: 68 (23%)

<strong>6th Ward</strong>

• Kelly Johnson: 195 (53%)

• Yaquantis Adams: 170 (47%)

<h3><strong>Republican</strong></h3>

<strong>Mayor</strong>

• Chris Curtis: 502 (82%)

• J.J. Hollis: 104 (17%)