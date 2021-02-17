Bourbonnais teachers planning rally today

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais teachers are asking community members to join a rally today to show their support for the bargaining team in negotiating a contract.

The rally is planned for 4:30 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot directly behind the Circle K gas station located at 655 N. Convent St.

The Bourbonnais Education Association, the teachers union representing nearly 170 members within Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, is organizing the rally.

The rally follows two informational pickets, the second of which was held virtually last Thursday due to weather.

The BEA asks supporters to dress warmly and bring positive picket signs to the rally. The union also asks attendees to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Bargaining sessions with the Bourbonnais School Board are scheduled for today and Feb. 25.

The BEA has said it would initiate a strike if an agreement is not reached by March 4. Legally, the union can choose to go on strike as early as Friday.

Negotiations have been ongoing since March 2020.

WHAT: Bourbonnais teachers rally

WHEN: 4:30 to 5 p.m. today

WHERE: Parking lot directly behind the Circle K gas station, 655 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais

DETAILS: Supporters wishing to attend are asked to dress warmly and bring positive picket signs to the rally. Face masks and social distancing will be expected.