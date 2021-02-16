Class aims to help endangered barn owls

Barn owls are endangered in Illinois, according to the local University of Illinois Extension office.

Most barn owl nesting has been reported in the bottom half of the state. With a recovery plan, Kankakee County may see the barn owl numbers increase. To that end, residents are invited to join a virtual class with Illinois Department of Natural Resources Stewardship Coordinator Terry Esker on how to help this endangered bird.

University of Illinois Extension, Kankakee County and the Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District will host the Zoom class at 6 p.m. March 2. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 25. To register, visit <a href="http://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=23129" target="_blank">bit.ly/UofIOwlClass</a>.

For more information, contact Master Gardener Coordinator Holly Froning at froning@illinois.edu.