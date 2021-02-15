Kankakee United partners with workforce program

KANKAKEE — The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) took effect in July 2015 with the mission of preparing job seekers for the workforce. Exploring career opportunities, gaining hands-on experience and building work history are just a few objectives of the act, according to a press release.

Now, Kankakee United is set to partner with the WIOA program for a special presentation at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 in the fourth-floor auditorium at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Kristney Vaulx, WIOA youth coordinator, will lead the presentation which will be geared toward youth ages 16-24 who are preparing for their futures.

There is also an opportunity for students who are enrolled in the program to receive up to $10,000 for tuition assistance, transportation, books and more, according to a press release.

“The Kankakee United team continues to expand the community coalition through partnerships,” said Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong. “Together, we are working to remove barriers for youth that would prohibit them from acquiring skill sets to participate in the workforce. We are grateful for all community partnerships that allow us to educate our youth about resources and opportunities.”

Linh Williams, City Lead for Kankakee United, said, “Kankakee United continues to bring informative and educational workshops specifically for our youth. We hope we gain participation and will have some giveaways during the special presentation as well.”

The presentation will be also livestreamed on the City of Kankakee’s <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kankakeeil" target="_blank">Facebook page</a>, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrv1xs1FlZK9tqfHZtEtBSg" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a> and website at <a href="http://citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">citykankakee-il.gov</a>.