NAACP meeting to address vaccine disparities among minorities

The Kankakee County NAACP is hosting a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday to address concerns over Blacks and minorities receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at a lower rate than other populations.

The meeting, titled “A COVID-19 Conversation: Staying Alive! Making an Informed Decision About Your Health and Safety,” will be 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Information will be available in both English and Spanish.

Participants can register online at <a href="http://bit.ly/naacptownhall" target="_blank">bit.ly/naacptownhall</a> to receive information via email for joining the meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the Kankakee County Branch NAACP Facebook page.

Speakers during the meeting will include Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis; Dr. Stonewall McCuiston and registered nurse Lativia Carr from Riverside Healthcare; and Dr. Kalisha Hill from AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County NAACP, said in an email that this event is the organization’s effort to “help combat this vaccine hesitancy.”

Pace referenced a Pew Research Center survey of nearly 13,000 Americans conducted in mid-November.

According to the survey, 58 percent of Blacks said they planned to decline vaccination, compared with 39 percent of whites, 37 percent of Hispanics and 17 percent of Asian Americans.