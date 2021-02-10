Kankakee School Board approves next KHS construction phase

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board approved a bid for about $3.6 million Monday to move onto the next phase of Kankakee High School construction, which will involve creating a new “hub” in the southwest end of the building.

This will be the fourth of five <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/plans-for-major-khs-construction-revealed/article_08d80d80-b7da-5dea-a3d6-2a8df265e189.html" target="_blank">planned phases of construction</a> designed to give KHS a more college-like feel. The “hubs” throughout the school feature various gathering spaces and labs for collaboration.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/school-promises-college-like-feel/article_e921a3e0-95c8-11e8-b9d9-b72104550256.html" target="_blank">Upgrades began</a> in the summer of 2018 with about $20 million in renovations made possible through a federal subsidized loan program.

The fourth construction phase will be funded using federal COVID-19 relief money.

Rob Grossi, assistant superintendent of business services, said the district solicited bids to take advantage of competitive pricing during the pandemic.

“We’ve noticed that the prices have come in a lot lower than market value [from] pre-COVID,” he said.

In January, the board <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/kankakee-schools-plan-upgrades-to-outdoor-lighting-khs-pool/article_44b0c490-5762-11eb-8ecd-eb4cb8fae1ce.html" target="_blank">approved projects</a> to install external lighting outside all district schools and renovate the KHS pool; bids for these projects came in below expected costs.

This was also the case with the KHS construction bids.

The district received 11 bids for the work. The project was awarded to Cosgrove Construction in Joliet for $3,599,000, which was about 5 to 7 percent below expected market value. The company also worked on the KHS football field and the first phase of KHS construction.

On Jan. 4, allocations for a new round of federal CARES Act funding for Title I school districts were announced, Grossi said. For Kankakee School District 111, the estimated amount is a little over $9 million.

With the likelihood that the state will take up to 10 percent of the funding for administrative costs, the district should receive about $8 million, he said.

Grossi said the school board’s finance committee is recommending using about half these funds for the KHS construction project and investing the other half toward general building maintenance projects needed throughout the district.

The funds can be applied toward anything districts need to help bring students back to school, including possible construction and mechanical projects, he said.

While other districts may need to apply the funds toward getting up to speed with remote and hybrid learning, Kankakee schools were already prepared with one-to-one technology, he noted.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said being able to separate students in hubs at KHS has been useful during the pandemic, and completing another hub would help the school continue to section students off for as long as social distancing is needed.

The hub to be constructed in the southwest end of the school will likely be used for the high school’s STEAM Academy or its Leadership Academy, she said.

“We have five academies. Once that space is done, we’ll have space for all five academies,” Walters said.

She said the five phases of KHS construction were broken down based on finances. The final phase would involve renovating the middle section of the school, the hallway where science classrooms are located.

With all of the other upgrades, significant changes to this area of the school might not be needed, Walters said. She suggested to the board to wait at least five years before moving forward with the fifth phase of construction unless additional grant money is made available.

She said she is not certain of the timeline yet, but her hope is for the phase four project to begin around spring break.