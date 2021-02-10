Bird Park boat launch to be named for Mullady

The Kankakee Valley Park District voted in January to name one of its boat launches in memory of longtime outdoorsman Ed Mullady, who passed away in December of last year.

At Monday’s board meeting, Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD, said the Bird Park boat launch will be named in Mullady’s honor at the family’s request for that location.

“The resolution will be put together with his family’s assistance with information of the late Edwin Mullady,” she said. “We will work with them and have the sign unveiling and actual dedication at a later date.”

Mullady, who was affectionately called the “Godfather of the Kankakee River,” was a big promoter of fishing and boating on the Kankakee River, according to a recent story in the Daily Journal. He was also inducted into the Illinois Outdoors Hall of Fame in March 2011.