Park board still in discussion on management firm

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District took another step toward possibly hiring an management firm to run its Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena and Splash Valley Aquatic Park.

During a special meeting on Monday at the Bird Park Administration building the board further discussed having Rink Management Services Corp. contracted to run the two facilities. Previously, a preliminary cost projection would have KVPD pay Rink Management $5,850 per month to run both facilities.

Tom Hillgrove, owner of Rink Management, said payment could be adjusted at the outset of the contract due to the pandemic.

“I’d be willing to feather our fees in for the first six months, say half,” he said. “And then together we would decide what success looks like in terms of numbers, participation and bottom line. ... If we are successful for 12 to 18 months, we could get paid in arrears for our fee.”

Rink Management Services, based in Mechanicsville, Va., has 1,900 employees in 18 states. It runs 34 facilities and manages the rinks at Maggie Daley Park and Millennium Park in Chicago and has a contract with the park district in Effingham.

“We wouldn’t be interested in getting involved unless we thought we could be successful,” Hillgrove said.

Time is the essence with deciding whether to hire Rink Management as Splash Valley could open in three-and-a-half months. It is going to send the park district more information on what programs it plans on running at both facilities and how it will market them to boost participation numbers.

“I’d just like to see [program lists] before we really dig into this,” said Bill Spriggs, board president.

“We need to start thinking about doing this soon because Splash Valley is getting ready to open, so we need to talk about this for the next couple of meetings,” board member J.J. Hollis said. “This needs to be on the agenda so we can start discussing whether we’re going to move forward or not with it. There needs to be some serious discussions.”

Hillgrove sees potential in Splash Valley being operational this summer, depending on health guidelines.

“I think people would be comfortable this summer at Splash Park if we have masks when not in the water and social distance,” Hillgrove said. “We can create pods or circles surrounding the water facility so a family can have a place. I think it’s going to be popular.”

KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said she is meeting with Leopardo Construction, the contractor on the Splash Valley renovation, in April to turn on all the mechanicals.

“Whether it’s us or Rink Management, people have to start considering about the hiring and the training and so forth long before we put water in that pool,” she said. “The board really needs to continue to discuss it and make a decision either way.”

Hillgrove will be sending the park district more information this week on how it will run the facilities and a sample contract.

“If it makes sense for you, we’d love to do it,” he said. “If it doesn’t make sense, we’ll help you out wherever we can and move on.”