Ehrman: Teachers' strike would result in school closures, summer days

<em>Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify that the school board's figures were calculated based on an average salary of $50,000 per year, so its percentages do not reflect the precise increase all teachers would receive.</em>

BOURBONNAIS — With Bourbonnais teachers on the brink of striking 11 months into contract negotiations, Superintendent Adam Ehrman has confirmed that any missed school days due to a strike would be made up during summer.

“Although I am hopeful that future negotiating sessions between the Board of Education and the BEA (Bourbonnais Education Association) will result in an agreement, the District must prepare for the possibility of a teacher strike,” Ehrman said in a letter to families last week.

Meanwhile, a second informational picket planned for Thursday has been moved to a virtual event due to ongoing freezing temperatures. Teachers first took to the streets to <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bourbonnais-teachers-face-cold-weather-for-picket/article_3a4c9e38-601e-11eb-b106-d344233ca7d4.html" target="_blank">picket Jan. 26</a> when it was not quite as cold.

The next negotiation meeting between the BEA and Bourbonnais School Board is also scheduled for Thursday.

Contract offers <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bea-plans-2nd-picket-as-negotiations-continue/article_fe7701ea-67e4-11eb-a45f-ffa50cc9d600.html" target="_blank">released last week</a> on the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board <a href="https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/elrb/Pages/FinalOffers.aspx" target="_blank">website</a> reveal that the BEA and school board are at odds over proposed salary increases over the next three years, among other points.

The BEA has asked for proposed raises of 5.3 percent in 2020-21, 2.7 percent in 2021-22 and 4 percent in 2022-23, for a total increase of 12 percent over a three-year contract.

In contrast, the Bourbonnais School Board’s proposal offers compounding salary increases of 2.6 percent the first year, 2.1 percent the second year and 2.1 percent the third year, for a total increase of about 7 percent over the three years. Including bonuses, the increase would amount to 10 percent over the three years.

It should be noted that the board's figures were calculated based on an average salary of $50,000 per year, so the percentages do not reflect the precise increase all teachers would receive.

Negotiations began in March 2020, several months before Ehrman took the reins as superintendent of Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53.

When he transitioned to the role, he did not take the place of former interim superintendent Margaret Longo at the negotiating table.

“When I joined the District, the Board of Education made decisions to ensure that my attention and energy was focused on providing a safe educational environment for our students and staff this year,” he explained in the letter.

“The Board of Education ensured that my focus of managing our return to learn plans was never hindered,” he continued. “The idea was to keep the two matters separate from each other.”

After initiating the public posting process with the labor board, the earliest teachers could legally go on strike is Feb. 19. A strike is not definitively scheduled for then, however; it is still only an option.

Ehrman said that in the event of a strike, schools would not be able to remain open while properly following COVID-19 safety protocols. Therefore, families would have to make alternative arrangements for their children.

No classes, practices, competitions, club meetings, school-sponsored events or community events would take place during a strike.

“Rest assured, should a strike occur, we fully intend to make up any school days for our students this summer as any additional loss of instructional time for our students this year is wholly unacceptable,” he said.

For the virtual picket, the BEA is asking community members show their support by posting photos, videos or messages to Facebook tagged #BEAforstudents at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

More information about the virtual picket, as well as the BEA’s disagreements with the school board’s current offer, can be found on the union’s website <a href="http://www.beaforstudents.org" target="_blank">www.beaforstudents.org</a>.

District 53 also provides updates on important developments to its website <a href="http://www.besd53.org" target="_blank">www.besd53.org</a>.