Bradley commits to police pension

BRADLEY — In a move to fully fund the police pension in Bradley, the village board committed to the sale of $11.8 million in pension obligation bonds.

By a vote of 6-0 at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, the board committed to 100 percent immediate funding of the pension and committed to a 20-year payment plan to wipe away $10.5 million of unfunded pension debt.

Bonds could be sold as soon as this week, Bradley finance director Rob Romo said. And if all goes relatively close to the 20-year program laid out before the board by Romo and Andrew Kim, director of PMA Securities of Naperville, the village could realize a savings of $12 million over the course of 20 years.

The savings comes from the situation where Bradley is paying 6.75 percent on its unfunded portion of the pension debt. With this new plan to immediately bring the pension up to 100 percent funding, the village’s interest rate on the bonds being sold will fall to between 2.25 percent to 2.59 percent.

This is where the significant savings comes from, Romo said.

The ordinance approved Monday actually stated the village could purchase bonds up to $14.5 million, but Romo noted that level would not be reached. He also noted the bonds can only be used for the pension so additional could not be gained and used to purchase some other type of asset.

Like so many municipal governmental bodies, Bradley has fallen well below targeted pension funding levels. Bradley’s pension funding is actually considerably better than many municipalities.

Some communities have public safety pension funds which are only at about 20 percent funding. As of 2020, Bradley was at 56.8 percent funding of its police pension.

According to the police pension fund’s latest figures, the fund had approximately $19.2 million in assets, when it should have had $33.9 million.

The administration explained to trustees that if the board moves in this direction, the village can pay $800,000 toward properly funding the pension for the current 33-member force and another $800,000 would go toward the first payment of the 20-year debt certificate. The pension has 27 retired officers or a spouse drawing a pension.

Romo said currently the village is paying a large amount toward finance fees regarding the outstanding debt so that money is basically being lost. This move, he said, allows the village to catch up on years of funding shortfalls.