Green stressed regionalism. Did we listen?

We are always told that there are connections when significant events happen in a set of three.

In my humble opinion, there was a trio of connected headlines which occurred just this past week in <strong>Kankakee County</strong>, but I wonder if the community was watching?

Headline 1: <a title="Donald Green, 16-year Kankakee mayor, dies" href="https://www.daily-journal.com/tncms/asset/editorial/48a8e3a8-63fa-11eb-9364-2fea01d649e3/"><strong>Green, 16-year Kankakee mayor, dies</strong></a>

Headline 2: <a title="Judge: Hotel taxes belong to CVB" href="https://www.daily-journal.com/tncms/asset/editorial/f19dfe9e-64ef-11eb-8c2c-e31b240c6886/"><strong>$500,000 in hotel taxes to go to CVB</strong></a>

Headline 3: <a title="Downtown bank to become business incubator" href="https://www.daily-journal.com/tncms/asset/editorial/6a0af400-64a4-11eb-813a-37303f95d16a/"><strong>Downtown bank to become incubator</strong></a>

So, how are these three news headlines connected, you may ask?

Very simple.

First, the passing of former <strong>Kankakee Mayor Donald Green</strong>.

It would be impossible for me to calculate how much time I spent with Green during his tenure as Kankakee mayor. I covered Kankakee City Hall for roughly 15 of the 16 years he was Kankakee’s top elected official.

I often visited his office and we would just talk. He had a true open-door policy in which anyone who stopped in at City Hall and wanted to talk, was invited in.

Sometimes there was a story which generated from our discussions, but sometimes not. Many of those discussions led to issues he was dealing with regarding development plans, often for the city, but also for the region.

Green was a pioneer of sorts in our region’s political world. When he came into office, each municipality was an entity unto itself. Each community provided for itself, even though a neighboring community already had the exact same thing.

This type of separatism requires an almost bottomless pit of tax dollars. If there is one thing we all know, there is no bottomless pit of tax dollars. Those monies all come from us, whether they are used properly or improperly, whether they are used wisely or foolishly.

Looking back, it’s hard to imagine that type of policy. Why on Earth would each town have its own <strong>public safety dispatch cente</strong>r? As our community learned during the <strong>1999 Amtrak train crash</strong>, our police and fire departments could not even communicate with one another because they were on different radio systems.

Green was the leader in helping bring this type of wasteful systems duplication to an end. He said our region can do better; must do better.

And to his credit — and to the credit of leaders throughout the county — they agreed. It goes largely unseen, but our communities have made great strides over the past 20 years in coming together for the greater community good.

We now have a <strong>regional wastewater system</strong>. We have a <strong>regional bus system</strong>. We have a <strong>regional tourism system</strong>. And we, of course, have a <strong>regional public safety dispatch system</strong>.

Can more be done? Should more be done? The answer to that is absolutely yes.

Secondly, is the story regarding the much-debated fate of <strong>hotel tax revenues</strong> generated within Bradley’s village limits and used to help fund the region’s tourism office.

<strong>Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson</strong> wanted the approximate $500,000 generated within the village, to be returned to the village. He has argued the village has not gotten the bang for its buck when it comes to tourism promotion from the <strong>Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau</strong>.

He believes the office simply is not promoting Bradley as well as it should and the village can better use the money to promote tourism, thereby increasing village revenues.

Could the agency, led by executive director <strong>Staci Wilken</strong>, do better? Of course. We can all do better in whatever field we are in.

However, the agency had been doing quite well prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hotel revenues and overnight stays had been increasing annually. The CVB promotes numerous events throughout the area.

Watson wants to use this money to create attractions. He would like to use it to develop a convention-type complex. Those are certainly valid points.

But after years of each community failing to communicate, failing to work together, is that the path we want to travel? Aren’t we better off thinking as a region?

Thirdly, is the story of the vacant 22,000-square-foot former <strong>Midland States Bank</strong> property, 310 S. Schuyler Ave., being sold to developers looking to transform it into a <strong>business</strong> <strong>incubator complex</strong>.

Green, of course, would have been ecstatic with this news. A prominent downtown building which had become vacant due to a merger and consolidation will have new life.

Located within the heart of the downtown, outside businessmen have discovered value here. It is the old adage that a rising tide lifts all boats.

Simply put, if Kankakee's profile is made better, it benefits every neighboring community, just as if one community suffers, it impacts each neighboring town.

A vibrant downtown Kankakee is obviously not only better for Kankakee, but <strong>Bradley</strong>, <strong>Bourbonnais</strong>, <strong>Momence</strong>, <strong>Hersche</strong>r and <strong>Manteno</strong>. We all succeed this way and isn’t that really what we are striving for?

I was on the telephone with <strong>Tim Nugent</strong>, Manteno’s mayor and the president/CEO of the <strong>Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</strong>, late last week.

We talked about Mayor Green. Nugent was Kankakee’s Police Chief for the eight years prior to Green’s election. Nugent ended his city tenure as Green was coming into office.

The two men didn’t speak much for years after. But they became reacquainted years later when Nugent became Manteno’s mayor. He talked about how Green help the growing village with a wastewater solution, by Kankakee turning over some of its treatment capacity to Manteno. It saved village taxpayers millions.

“If it wasn’t for Mayor Green’s willingness to do that, it would have cost us probably $15 million to build new capacity to our system. We worked very well together on our growth issues. He helped us solve a lot of problems.”

That’s what Mayor Green wanted. Isn’t that what we want from our leaders?