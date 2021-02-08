Fortitude shelter location offering shuttle

In order to better help and serve guests who are staying at their River Valley Christian Fellowship shelter site, Fortitude Community Outreach is now providing a shuttle service on Thursday nights.

Pickups are 7 and 8 p.m. at the Chestnut Street and Schuyler Avenue bus stop (across from the Kankakee bus hub) and 7:11 and 8:11 p.m. at Christine and Uncle Leo bus stop (behind Meijer; bus routes 2 and 3). This will take guests to the River Valley shelter site for the night. At 7 a.m. the next morning, the shuttle will take guests back to the bus stop.

Fortitude Community Outreach has been working with the River Valley site since the fall of 2018. Originally, there was a bus stop right in front of the church on Cardinal Drive. Between the time of scouting the location and opening the shelter, that route had been shut down — making the closest bus route a mile away.

Because of the need for that site, Fortitude continued with the partnership. However, guests have to walk the mile from the bus stop to the shelter across the bridge on Interstate 57, and then walk a mile in the morning at 7 a.m. back to the bus stop.

“That’s always been worrisome and a hardship for them, said Fortitude Community Outreach director Dawn Broers. “It was [River Valley’s] idea that we be allowed to use their church bus to provide shuttle from Kankakee or one of those bus stops to provide shelter at two different times on Thursday nights so that they don’t have to walk that mile anymore.”

The shuttle service will begin this Thursday [Feb. 11] and was announced last week in a Facebook post from Fortitude. In the post, they sought out additional volunteer drivers. In just two days, seven people responded.

“It’s amazing — typically when we put out a need on Facebook, that need is met very quickly,” said Broers. “Whether it’s for volunteers or for items or for funding — our community steps up and provides.”

Broers stated that they can always add to the volunteer list as it is a signup format that allows volunteers to pick up shifts when they want. Aside from signing something with the church and going through the standard Fortitude volunteer training, no specific requirements [such as a CDL] are needed for shuttle volunteers. Those interested in volunteering can text Broers directly at 815-546-3271.

As for what else is on tap at Fortitude, Broers spoke to some of the recent updates in the new year. They recently got a variance to have a shelter at Resurrection Community Church of the Nazarene, located at 425 E. Court St., Kankakee, on Monday nights.

In December, Fortitude began providing shelter five nights a week. Then in January, they collaborated with the Salvation Army Kankakee to be able to provide hotel rooms for shelter guests on the nights that Fortitude doesn’t provide shelter. This service is possible through Salvation Army funds.

Fortitude sends the Salvation Army a list every Tuesday night of guests who have been staying at the shelter. Then, the guests can stop by Salvation Army on Wednesday and pick up hotel vouchers for Wednesday night and Sunday night.

“We are investing quite a bit of time and effort right now into long-range plans for a site,” said Broers. “We’re growing our services, growing the shelter. We don’t know exactly what that will look like, but we are investing quite a bit in becoming more of a permanent fixture in Kankakee.”