Etzel retires after 30 years with Kankakee police

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Police Commander Jay Etzel said there was no one reason he went into law enforcement.

There were no other family members who served, he said

“I don’t know. I just wanted to serve the people and the city,” Etzel recalled last week.

Last Friday, the 52-year-old Etzel retired from the Kankakee Police Department after a 30-year career.

He leaves the department as the investigation commander. He started as a patrol officer on Feb. 3, 1991.

“I’m surprised I made it. I was a skinny kid,” Etzel joked.

Etzel said he still has some kid in him.

“I haven’t grown up,” Etzel replied when asked his age.

Up first in retirement will be spending time with his daughter and grandson.

Etzel earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in 1990. He graduated with an associate degree from Kankakee Community College.

Etzel was raised in Bourbonnais and graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1986.

Prior to being hired by Kankakee, Etzel worked loss prevention at the Venture store in Northfield Square mall, one of its original anchor stores.

Kankakee was one of 20 police departments Etzel said he applied to seeking a job.

It is the department that allowed him to move up to detective, sergeant, lieutenant and finally commander.

“Jay Etzel is a very hardworking and dedicated police officer,” Kankakee Alderman Larry Osenga said.

Osenga is a retired member of the Kankakee police department, who also served as a commander.

“I nominated Etzel for ‘Officer of the Year’ after an intense investigation on a sexual assault case involving a minor in the early 1990s. He kept that file on his desk for 10 years and worked on the case, which truly showed his dedication. Etzel did an excellent job and has done a lot of good things in the community.”

Alderwoman Stacy Gall echoed Osenga’s remarks that Etzel cares for the community.

“Commander Etzel sat down with me and a concerned citizen at my dining room table and gave her the opportunity to ask him any questions,” she said. “That meant a lot to me, and he was very thankful for the conversation. It is community policing at its very best.”

Etzel said the citizens of Kankakee are good people. He said it is a small percentage whose actions give the city a bad reputation.

“This is a great city to be in. You can’t let a few spoil the whole city,” Etzel said. “You can’t let cynicism take over and root itself. You got to fight the fight.”

For those thinking of a career in law enforcement, Jay Etzel said:

“Do the job because you love it. If you do love it, you are serving the community.You will have a fruitful career. Keep your head up. Keep doing the right thing.”

Here are comments from Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman about Commander Jay Etzel.

<strong>Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong:</strong> “I would like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to Commander Etzel for his dedication and commitment to the police department and our community. We are thankful for officers who give their very best to the community they serve. We wish Commander Etzel well in his retirement and future endeavors.”

<strong>Police Chief Frank Kosman:</strong> “Commander Etzel successfully led the detective unit in solving many cases and we will always be grateful for his long term commitment to service in the City of Kankakee. I would like to congratulate him on his retirement.”