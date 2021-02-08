Bourbonnais Library starts teen poetry contest

The Bourbonnais Public Library is hosting a contest for teen poets.

The Teen Poetry Contest is for ages 12 to 18 and is open to poems of any length. The contest is a celebration of fresh voices and is a way for young writers to share their work.

Poems must be submitted by midnight Feb. 22. Each participant can submit up to two poems. Poems can be submitted via email to Kat at <a href="mailto:kcollins@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">kcollins@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a> or by dropping it off at the library via curbside service.

Submissions must include name, age, email and phone number. The winner will have their poem read on the library’s Facebook page and will win a $100 Amazon gift card. Two honorable mentions will each receive a $50 Amazon gift card.