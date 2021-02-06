New scholarship available at BBCHS

Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — The BBCHS Academic Foundation has announced a new scholarship in 2021 for students of color on the path to be first generation college graduates.

The $1,000 scholarship is open to those working toward a bachelor’s degree.

The scholarship, open to current Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School seniors, is one of 20 scholarships offered by the high school and its Academic Foundation, according to a press release.

Eligible students can apply for this and all other school-based scholarships on the online BBCHS Common Application, found at <a href="http://bit.ly/BBScholarships" target="_blank">bit.ly/BBScholarships</a>.

The scholarship was made possible by a donation from BBCHS alum Adam Karr and his wife, Tonia, according to the release.

The First Generation Scholarship for a Student of Color and the Wagner Memorial Scholarship will be new in 2021.

The BBCHS Academic Foundation awarded the following scholarships in May 2020:

• <strong>BBCHS Academic Foundation, $1,000 each:</strong> Dylan Regnier-Jamnik, Lucas Regnier-Jamnik

• <strong>Donald K. & Dixie M. Turner Scholarship, $1,000:</strong> Jordan Garbaciak

• <strong>Veterans Appreciation Scholarship, $500:</strong> Abigail Chinski

• <strong>Marvin Gereaux, Class of 1950 Memorial Scholarship, $500:</strong> Gaetana Davis

• <strong>Joines Family Scholarship for Business Majors, $250:</strong> D’Angelo Alvarado

• <strong>BBCHS Joseph H. Wertz, Class of 1950 Scholarship, $1,000:</strong> Jisela Santos

• <strong>Charles Hawker Memorial Scholarship, $500:</strong> Elizabeth Noble

• <strong>Kenn Kiette Memorial Scholarship, $500:</strong> Allison Zimmer

• <strong>Maria Arseneau Memorial Scholarship, $1,000:</strong> Lucas Regnier-Jamnik

• <strong>Gene Goselin Memorial Scholarship, $500 each:</strong> McKenna Fred, Garrett Metzger

• <strong>Todd Hildebrand Memorial Scholarship, $750:</strong> Allison Zimmer

• <strong>Steve Themer, $1,000 each:</strong> Lindsey Mahoney, Alexander Rodriguez

• <strong>Craig Blake Memorial Scholarship, $500:</strong> Gabe Renchen

• <strong>James Stevens Music Scholarship, $500 each:</strong> Thomas Musgrave, Sarah Hounhan, Jordan Garbaciak