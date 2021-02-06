Gas line to avoid Cobb Park

KANKAKEE — After significant pushback from Riverview neighborhood residents and park district officials regarding a proposed natural gas line at historic Cobb Park, the utility has come up with an alternative plan.

According to maps from Nicor Gas and Southern Utilities — the two companies planning the upgrade in the natural gas pipeline — the line will not travel through Cobb Park, but rather along South Wildwood Avenue, immediately east of the park.

The gas line upgrade project is not anticipated to take place until late 2021 at the earliest.

The line will go under the Kankakee River where Cobb Boulevard and South Wildwood meet just east of the southeast corner of the park on park district property. The line will then travel north along South Wildwood.

The exact path from where South Wildwood meets with East Emory Street, at the northeast corner of the park, has not been publicly stated at this point.

Dayna Heitz, Kankakee Valley Park District executive director, said the alternative plan is exactly what the park district had sought.

“Cobb Park will not be cut through. That’s great,” she said late this week. “The companies definitely listened to the concerns of the park district and the homeowners around Cobb Park. They have done a wonderful job of figuring this out.

“... It shows that if there is a will, there is a way. We just had to put our heads together and get this done in a more environmentally friendly way.”

The proposed natural gas line will be a replacement and an upgrade to the existing line, which travels on the southern, eastern and northern edge of the park. The 12-inch line will replace the current 8-inch line, put in place in 1946.

While there was never a question regarding the need for the upgrade, it was the path being considered which caused public outcry in the neighborhood. The fact that 13 mostly large, decades-old trees had been tagged for removal to make way for the line.

In response to a Daily Journal’s inquiry regarding the relocation of the gas line, Anderson wrote in a email that Nicor is accountable to its customers first and foremost.

“That starts with listening to — and learning from — our customers so we fully understand how to best meet their energy needs,” he wrote.

He noted modernization efforts are needed to ensure long-term safety and reliability.

“At this time, we are exploring alternate routes for the replacement of an approximate half-mile segment of pipeline in Kankakee, although nothing has been finalized nor approved,” he wrote.

At this week’s Kankakee City Council meeting, 6th Ward Alderman Chris Curtis informed the council that Nicor Gas spokesman Bernie Anderson had met with the council License & Franchise Committee and informed them an alternative route was being finalized.

Cobb Park rests in two Kankakee wards, the 2nd and the 6th.