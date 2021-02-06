BEA plans 2nd picket as negotiations continue

<em>Editor's Note: This story was updated to clarify that figures presented by the Bourbonnais School Board were calculated based on an average salary of $50,000 in 2019-20, so the percentages in its offer do not reflect the precise increase all teachers would receive.</em>

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Education Association is preparing for a second picket ahead of its next scheduled contract negotiations meeting Thursday with the Bourbonnais School Board while a possible strike still looms.

The parties did not meet for negotiations this past week because of scheduling conflicts. The most recent sessions were Jan. 27 and 28.

Lauren Lundmark, president of the 170-member teachers union, said she did not think much progress was made in the last two negotiating meetings.

“We’re hoping to come back next Thursday, and hopefully we’ll be able to get closer to an agreement,” she said.

At the recent meetings, the BEA presented a counterproposal that would change the contract length from three to two years.

John Hall, head of the school board’s negotiating team, said the parties are still not in agreement, as the counterproposal did not include any other changes.

“At the present moment, we are just kind of at a standstill,” he said Thursday. “We have another meeting Feb. 11. We would have hoped to have met this week to continue to negotiate.”

Lundmark said a second picket is planned for Thursday, Feb. 11, to continue informing community members about teachers’ struggle to reach an agreement with the school board. Details on the time and location will be forthcoming.

“We felt like we had such a great amount of support from our community at the first one, that we are excited to do it again and see some more of our parents and community members come out to support us,” she said.

The first picket was held Jan. 26, when about 150 members and supporters marched along Route 45 near Shepard and Shabbona schools.

Negotiations for the contract that was supposed to begin Aug. 17 have been ongoing since March 2020, with meetings facilitated by a federal mediator since Nov. 30.

The BEA initiated the public posting process with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board, a necessary step for going on strike.

The soonest teachers would be able to legally go on strike is Feb. 19. Union advisers previously projected this date would be sooner, but both parties have confirmed this date after conferring with their legal teams.

While Feb. 19 is the earliest a strike could happen, it is not guaranteed to happen on that date; it is still only an option on the table.

In a letter emailed to district families Thursday, the school board wrote that if the BEA decides to strike, it would “directly impact the ability for our schools to remain open.”

The letter goes on to state that “BESD53 students missing any more school this school year in particular is extremely unsettling to the board,” and that the board’s contractual offer to the BEA “reflects its responsibility to be prudent with taxpayer money and acknowledges the financial realities of the pandemic.”

“The board remains hopeful that with both parties acting in good faith and willing to compromise, an agreement can be reached and a strike avoided,” the letter states in closing.

<strong>CONTRACT DETAILS</strong>

The contract offers submitted to the labor board by both parties were made publicly available on Friday.

According to its proposal, the BEA’s primary contract goals are: fair and competitive salary increases, return to step and lane salary structure, common plan time for all grade levels, maintain current retirement incentives and maintain current insurance benefits.

The BEA has asked for proposed raises of 5.3 percent in 2020-21, 2.7 percent in 2021-22 and 4 percent in 2022-23, for a total increase of 12 percent over a three-year contract.

According to the school board’s proposal, it has offered compounding salary increases of 2.6 percent ($1,300) the first year, 2.1 percent ($1,100) the second year and 2.1 percent ($1,100) the third year, for a total increase of nearly 7 percent over the three-year contract. Including bonuses, the increase would amount to 10 percent over the three years.

<p dir="ltr">The board's figures were calculated based on an average salary of $50,000 in 2019-20, so the percentages in its offer do not reflect the precise increase all teachers would receive.

The board’s recent offer includes a return to step-and-lane salary structure (though the parties still disagree about specifics) and common plan time for all grade levels. It also includes a continuation of compounding 18 percent retirement incentives, in addition to maintaining insurance benefits for current teachers. The BEA is asking for the same insurance benefits to be maintained for new teachers as well.

The BEA must accept the board's entire offer to accept individual benefits, as the offer was presented as a package deal.

The contract offers submitted to the labor board by both parties were made viewable on the labor board’s website (<a href="https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/elrb/Pages/FinalOffers.aspx" target="_blank">https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/elrb/Pages/FinalOffers.aspx</a>) starting Friday.