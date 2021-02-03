Scarecrow Festival likely to return

The Bourbonnais Township Park District has sponsored the Scarecrow Festival for a number of years, but it was canceled in 2020, due to COVID concerns.

At this past week’s BTPD board meeting, members discussed findings of a liability study. Once issues were discussed and clarified, it’s likely the festival will return in September.

“We are still going to do it,” said Hollice Clark, executive director of the park district. “We had some board members who were concerned about liability. … We get one or two comments a year, and they asked us to check into it.

“It’s on the board’s hands now if they want to change it, but I truly believe it will be held.”

The study found that liability for the Scarecrow Festival was minimal, and it was conducted by PDRMA (Park District Risk Management Association).

Clark read from the findings by PDRMA: “This event may increase the traffic on the sidewalk along Kennedy Drive, but it appears to be an intended and permitted use of the village property.”

BTPD’s attorney Michael Hayes was in agreement with the liability study.

“It comes down to a policy consideration of where and when you want to hold [the event],” he said. “PDRMA seems satisfied that it’s defensible to continue to hold it there.”

The board also discussed the handicap accessibility of the event if it was to be moved inside of the fence that borders Kennedy Drive in front of Perry Farm. Mainly, would lack handicap accessibility with the scarecrows being on ground instead of being accessible using the sidewalk where it has currently been held.

Clark added that the park district exercises some safeguards during the Scarecrow Festival.

“Each morning we walk the grounds of the event, looking for holes or any liability issues that would come up,” he said. “[PDRMA] recommends us to put a sign up, ‘Traffic area, please watch your kids.’”

Most of the scarecrows put up for the festival are creative and fun, but some can push the limits. Two years ago one of the displays, placed by Connect Kankakee, was in protest of the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency.

It depicted a small child as a scarecrow in front of a piece of a chain-link fence. Looming behind the child was a dark figure of a man labeled ICE, a federal agency responsible for immigration enforcement, which has been involved with separating migrant families at America’s southern border.

The park district received some complaints, and the scarecrow was taken down, as it was deemed offensive.

In the future, a similar display won’t be removed on advice of PDRMA. The park district can’t be held liable in case of a lawsuit.

“It’s a freedom of speech,” Clark said. “With the political environment that we’re in, we can’t control what they put up. ... A park is defined as an area where you have freedom of speech.

“... We’re trying to make it a family event and not a political statement. It’s a great family event. We’ll draw 10,000 to 15,000 people to the festival.”