Judge: Hotel taxes belong to CVB

KANKAKEE — The approximate $500,000 in an account at the Kankakee County Treasurer’s Office will soon be headed to the bank account of the county’s tourism agency.

That ruling came Monday from Kankakee County Circuit Court Associate Judge Scott Sliwinski.

After months of debate and court hearings, Sliwinski ruled during a brief court hearing that the intergovernmental agreement between the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau and Bradley, approved in April 2019, is valid.

As a result, the approximate $500,000 generated through the hotel-motel tax imposed on Bradley-based lodging locations belongs to the CVB. The tax income was being held by the county treasurer pending a resolution from the court. The money in question had been generated from Aug. 1, 2019, to Jan. 31, 2021.

CVB executive director Staci Wilken said after the ruling that this 18-month legal process has been long, but she is not looking back.

“We are looking forward to getting everyone back in the same sandbox,” she said.

Asked what plans the organization may have for the money, she said that’s something she couldn’t answer just yet, other than to say there is plenty of work to do.

Contacted Monday evening, Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said the ruling was not a surprise. He said the village is far from throwing in the towel regarding its move to create its own convention and visitors organization.

“This was just the first step. The bottom line is Bradley will be moving away from the CVB in the years ahead or maybe months ahead,” he said. “We’re unfazed by this. The CVB is not doing anything for us.”

The CVB, with an annual budget of about $900,000 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, promotes tourism and hotel stays by promoting, developing and coordinating area events and attractions. The organization’s budget is funded largely through the intergovernmental agreement which includes Bradley, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Momence, Kankakee and unincorporated Kankakee County.

The lodging locations located within these jurisdictions assess the local tax and those fund the CVB.

Bradley, which is home to eight of the 14 hotels and motels within these areas, is the chief funding source for the organization.

Some 67 percent of the CVB’s annual budget is comprised of revenues from Bradley-based lodging.

The 5-year agreement in question was approved on April 22, 2019, just before the newly elected board was sworn into office. Then-Mayor Bruce Adams resigned his position a short time later and then-Trustee Mike Watson was elected mayor pro tem, meaning he would serve as the mayor until a new elected mayor is seated in May 2021.

The new board voted to end the intergovernmental agreement and the long-running legal battle began.