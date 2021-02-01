St. Louis hanging up fire chief helmet

BOURBONNAIS — During his 42-year career with Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, Ed St. Louis has been on thousands of calls.

He’s seen the department go from all volunteer to now one that has full-time members manning the Armour Road station 24/7.

One memory he cherishes is when the raffle tickets are mailed out for the department’s annual Sweetheart Dance.

“It is the people. We mail these out between Christmas and New Year’s every year,” St. Louis recalled last week discussing his pending retirement on Feb. 28.

“A few days later, people come walking up and into the station with their checks and ticket stubs. Some would just drop off a check. Not return the raffle tickets.

“I had a woman this year who dropped off her tickets. She apologized for being late,” he said. “She said money was tight this year but she wanted to show her support.”

The 65-year-old St. Louis added that the department’s annual fish fry during June’s Bourbonnais Friendship Festival is another favorite time to connect with the community.

“The support the community gives us is tremendous,” he said.

But now the time has come to hand over the chief duties.

“It doesn’t seem like it has been that long,” St. Louis said. “It’s just time to slow down. It’s time to spend time with the family and grandchildren.”

St. Louis and his wife, Patty, have been married 40 years. Patty retired a few years ago.

The couple will spend time with son Greg, daughter-in-law Kim and grandchildren Hannah and Grant.

While he is retiring from the role of chief, St. Louis is staying on as the department’s historian.

Taking over on March 1 as chief will be current Deputy Chief Jim Keener, who has been with the department since November 1990.

<strong>Chasing fire trucks</strong>

St. Louis’ first interaction with firefighters was as a kid growing up in Kankakee.

“As a kid, I chased a lot of fire trucks on my bicycle,” St. Louis said. “I went over to No. 2 station on Entrance Avenue, which was a couple of blocks from my house. I always enjoyed hanging around.”

It wouldn’t be until 1978 that St. Louis would become a firefighter himself.

St. Louis was working the midnight shift with his dad, Frank, at Interstate Bakeries Corporation (Butternut Bread) in Chicago.

A co-worker, the late Don Dodson, who worked in fire and EMS in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, told St. Louis he should volunteer at Bourbonnais. He took Dodson’s advice and started with the department on June 1, 1978.

St. Louis worked his way up the ranks from paramedic, engineer, lieutenant, deputy chief and finally chief on Dec. 31, 2000, replacing the retiring Mike Harshbarger.

St. Louis has watched as the department went from Bourbonnais Rural Fire Protection District to merging with the Village of Bourbonnais Fire Department.

When he started, firefighters rode on the back step of the fire engine. Now they ride in the enclosed front passenger area, belted in.

“There’s nothing like riding on the back step and looking on your tippy toes over the hoses to see the smoke of the fire you were going to,” he explained.

“I’ve seen a lot and experienced a lot. There are a lot of positives in this community.”

St. Louis said there was never a time he thought of changing careers.

“Never,” he said. “I think it is one of the best jobs. It is so unique. It’s so unpredictable. You never know what’s going to happen. I’ve enjoyed this very much.

BOURBONNAIS — Jim Keener, the current deputy chief of the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, has been promoted to chief.

The 55-year-old Keener replaces Chief Ed. St. Louis, who is retiring Feb. 28.

Keener has been with the department since November 1990.

While a member of the Bourbonnais department, Keener was a full-time member of the Park Forest Fire Department from 1999-2007.

“I think probably six or seven years ago I saw the potential to get promoted,” Keener said. “I took classes and got my bachelor degree in fire service management from Southern Illinois University and is a certified Chief Fire Officer.

“Jim will do a great job,” St. Louis said.

Keener said there have been many changes since he started with the department.

“Overnight we literally went from a volunteer department to one with people manning the station 24 hours,” Keener said.

“We will answer 5,000 calls annually by 2025. In the future, we are looking at a second station covering the north and west parts of the district.

“There are big shoes to fill with Ed retiring and taking the department to the next level.”