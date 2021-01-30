KLASEY: Quadruplets born in Kankakee in 1949

Giving birth to quadruplets is an almost “one in a million” (actually, 1 in 700,000) event.

On Aug. 15, 1939, a young Kankakee woman beat those odds, becoming the mother of four tiny infants — three girls and a boy.

It was the first quadruplet birth ever recorded in Kankakee County.

Mrs. Virgil (Bertha) Deschand, 23, delivered the quadruplets in a period of only one-half hour at the private maternity home of Mrs. George Neely on the city’s south side.

The first to arrive, at about 8 p.m., was a girl, followed by the boy, then the two other girls.

The children’s 25-year-old father, a welder at the David Bradley implement factory, told the Kankakee Republican-News, “I was pretty much surprised. Twins possibly — but quadruplets! Say!” The Deschands were already parents of a year-old daughter, Myrna.

The quads were born 2½ months prematurely; their estimated due date was Oct. 27.

Dr. J. R. Wilkinson, the attending physician, said that each child weighed between 3 and 4 pounds.

“They are pretty small,” he said, “only about 10 inches long each.”

Sadly, the male child died only about an hour and a half after being born.

The three girls, because they were born so prematurely, were struggling to survive.

“Naturally, they are undeveloped in all respects — the nervous, circulatory and respiratory systems, as well as the body in general,” observed Dr. Wilkinson. “Their vitality is low and the outcome cannot be predetermined. The prognosis must be very guarded.”

Virgil Deschand told the newspaper, “Our only interest right now is seeing that the other three and my wife pull through.”

Two days later, the Republican-News reported that Mrs. Deschand was doing well, and that she and her husband had selected names for the three girls: Marla Pearl, Monica Marie and Marylin Delia.

“They were reported as gaining strength hourly, although the pulse of one was weak,” noted the newspaper.

Caring for the surviving infants was both intensive and expensive.

At the Neely maternity home, an incubator for the girls was improvised using towels warmed with two electric heating pads to maintain a steady temperature of 80 degrees.

Bottle feeding of the infants — every 2½ hours in the daytime and every three hours at night — was a lengthy and painstaking process.

In addition to frequent visits by Dr. Wilkinson, the girls required constant attention from Mrs. Neely during the day and their mother at night.

Expenses for the quadruplets’ care amounted to about $6 per day.

Combined with the family’s normal expenses, debt began to quickly mount up (the average take-home pay for a factory worker like Virgil Deschand in 1939 was $26.50 per week).

“Burdened by debts accompanying the unexpected birth of four children simultaneously and the unusual problem of preserving the lives of the three survivors, going deeper and deeper into debt every week, the young parents need help badly,” noted the Republican-News on Sept. 26, when it introduced a “Save the Three” fundraising drive.

“Three precious lives to be saved! Three living dolls, with big blue eyes and unbelievably tiny fingers, to be given a chance to grow into normal healthy children. This is the purpose of an appeal which the Republican-News makes today, and will continue to make, in behalf of the Deschand children,” stated the newspaper in a front-page story.

On page two of that day’s issue ran a coupon that donors could fill out and deliver with their contribution to the newspaper or to the fund’s custodian, County Judge C.D. Henry.

On its first day, the fund raised $57; the bulk of it came from two Kankakee businessmen (Jerry Jaffe and Victor McBroom) who donated $25 each. After a month, the total — much of it in small donations of $1 to $5, approached $900.

The largest single donation, $98.26, came from a collection taken up from Virgil Deschand’s fellow workers at the David Bradley plant.

An important step forward, both economically and medically, was announced in the Republican-News on Oct. 2: “The surviving Deschand quadruplets … were removed yesterday from the Neely maternity home…to St. Mary’s Hospital. The sisters of the hospital…made the most generous and important contribution of the campaign by offering to care for the babies during the winter, when they face their greatest hazard.” Dr. Wilkinson noted that the “quadruplets left the maternity home… in excellent condition and that they have doubled in weight.”

From their birth, the three girls had battled anemia, which is a serious iron deficiency.

They were treated by adding iron and cod liver oil to their diet, and received periodic blood transfusions from their mother.

At 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, three months and three days after her birth, Monica Marie Deschand died of anemia.

“Her sisters are in a similar but less marked situation,” reported the newspaper,” and their lives were not considered in danger today unless there is a sudden change.”

Nine months later, on Aug. 15, 1940, the two remaining girls, Marla and Marylin, celebrated their first birthday.

The Republican-News reported, “Both children are in excellent health. Marylin weighs 13½ pounds, and her sister 14 pounds.”

Both survived into adulthood.

St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, which was the city’s only general hospital for more than 60 years, originally was known by another name. What was that name?

Answer: The institution was founded as Emergency Hospital in 1897, but was renamed St. Mary’s in 1925. St. Mary’s was the city’s only general hospital until Riverside Hospital opened in 1964.