CVB-Bradley ruling set for Monday

The ruling on the long-running dispute between the Village of Bradley and the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau is slated to be delivered Monday afternoon.

Kankakee County Circuit Court Associate Judge Scott Sliwinski heard brief arguments during an approximate 15-minute hearing Wednesday. At the conclusion of the hearing, the associate judge said this matter has been languishing long enough and set 3:30 p.m. Monday for his ruling.

At issue is about $500,000 of hotel tax money which was generated in Bradley lodging locations. These funds are earmarked for the CVB budget as are agreements with the municipalities of Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Momence and unincorporated Kankakee County.

Bradley, however, is where the bulk of the local hotel tax money is generated as the village has the majority of the hotels and motels.

Joe Cainkar, the attorney representing the CVB, said this issue is all about whether there was a contract in place.

“There was a contract in place. There is no question about it,” he said.

He also noted if there was no agreement, there would be no tax revenue. He said the tax revenue is only generated based on the intergovernmental agreement which contains the tax.

“Without this contract, there would be no money,” he said. “The CVB’s motion should be granted and the money released [to the CVB].”

Jamie Boyd, representing Bradley, argued the opposite. He also noted no money should be released to the CVB until all legal matters are resolved. He said if the Bradley-generated tax money is released to the CVB and later rulings side with Bradley, the tourism organization would not have the ability to repay Bradley. He said that would then drag the other member municipalities into the dispute.

Bradley has contended the renewal of the intergovernmental agreement between Bradley and the CVB was improperly approved and therefore the tax money collected since the agreement was approved in April 22, 2019, belongs to Bradley.

Shortly after the Bradley Village Board was sworn into office, the new members voted to rescind the five-year agreement. The CVB said they did not have authority.

The money in question has been held by the Kankakee County treasurer pending some resolution.

The two sides are arguing about the validity of a five-year intergovernmental agreement which the Bradley Village Board — then under Mayor Bruce Adams — approved on April 22, 2019.

Adams resigned his position a short time later. Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson has questioned the validity of the agreement as it was approved immediately prior to the current board being seated.

The CVB contends the money belongs to them, per the intergovernmental agreement, and would be spent promoting tourism countywide.

Some 67 percent of the CVB’s annual budget is comprised of revenue from Bradley-based hotels and motels.

Of Kankakee County’s 14 hotels and motels, eight are within Bradley’s borders.

Bradley, however, contends the agreement is not valid and the money generated within Bradley lodging locations should be returned to Bradley, noting the new agreement should have been voted on by the then-new board.

The hotel/motel tax revenue from the member municipalities fund the bulk of the CVB’s annual approximate $900,000 budget.