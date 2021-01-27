Two-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead

BOURBONNAIS TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash on East 4000N Road in Bourbonnais Township Tuesday morning claimed the life of Michael Stedman, 64, of the Momence area.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Stedman was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:10 a.m. The accident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Gessner said a preliminary investigation by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department indicated Stedman was driving east in the 6000 block of East 4000N Road when for unknown reasons he lost control of his car and crashed into a pickup heading west on 4000N Road.

Stedman was not wearing a seatbelt, Gessner said.

Another person was transported to a local hospital, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chef Ed St. Louis said.