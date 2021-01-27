Over 65? Looking to get vaccinated? Here's how

As someone at 65 or older, you’ve heard you’re now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. You want to get the shot to protect yourself, but you have questions.

But, who do you call? Do you need to make an appointment? Or can you just go to a nearby pharmacy or the county health department to get the shot?

There’s clearly a lot to frustrate a person, and John Bevis says he fully understands the frustration residents are currently feeling.

The Kankakee County Health Department administrator told the Kankakee County Board’s executive committee during its meeting this week, “I know the frustration for the public of having to order shots week to week, and having information changing daily from the state. I feel the pain. We are trying to do the best we can with the staff we have.”

Currently, Illinois is in Phase 1B of its vaccine distribution process. Included are residents 65 and older, but also healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities, first responders, teachers and other frontline essential workers.

When the Illinois Department of Public Health made the decision to add those 65 and older to Phase 1B — which was three weeks ago — it created logistical problems.

That is where having the pharmacies at Meijer and Jewel/Osco in Kankakee and Bourbonnais onboard to administer the vaccine has helped, Bevis said.

“We are slowly and methodically getting through this phase,” he said.

<strong>So how do you register to receive the vaccine?</strong>

<strong>Kankakee County Health Department</strong>

2390 W. Station St., Kankakee

<a href="http://kankakeehealth.org/covid-19-response-and-recovery/for-individuals/" target="_blank">kankakeehealth.org/covid-19-response-and-recovery/for-individuals/</a>

<strong>Meijer</strong>

990 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

<a href="http://clinic.meijer.com/" target="_blank">clinic.meijer.com/</a>

<strong>Jewel-Osco</strong>

446 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

665 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais

<strong>Illinois Department of Public Health</strong>

<a href="http://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location" target="_blank">coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location</a>

<a href="http://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq" target="_blank">dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq</a>

Those eligible under Phase 1B can register on the KCHD’s website, <a href="http://kankakeehealth.org" target="_blank">kankakeehealth.org</a>, or its Facebook page to fill out a survey. It requires you to provide your name, age, occupation and answer a few questions.

Once you’ve completed the registration, Bevis said your work is done.

“We will contact you. You don’t have to call,” he said. “If you are on the list, we will call you.”

For those without internet or a smartphone, the health department recently added a phone registration option. To access the system, call 815-802-9449.

Because pharmacies calling registered recipients to schedule appointments may have phone numbers from outside the area, Bevis encourages residents to answer their phone or listen to the voicemail messages.

Meijer is also taking online registrations. You can find that option at <a href="http://clinic.meijer.com" target="_blank">clinic.meijer.com</a>.

The Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP is hosting a virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19 at 6 p.m. Feb. 16. The meeting will include representatives from AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Riverside Healthcare and the Kankakee County Health Department.

The goal of the meeting is to better educate the public about the benefits of the vaccine, Bevis said.

“The timing is right for this,” he said during the Kankakee County Board’s executive committee meeting on Tuesday. “For anyone on the fence about getting the vaccine, this gives you the facts. This is an opportunity to dismiss myths and rumors about the vaccine.”

Statistics show the virus has hit Blacks and Latinos harder than whites, according to a National Urban League report called “State of Black America Unmasked 2020."

In the U.S., Blacks are infected with COVID-19 nearly three times the rate of whites, the study reports.

The infection rate for Blacks is 62 per 10,000, compared with 23 per 10,000 for whites. Latinos see even more infections, with a rate of 73 per 10,000.

The death rate for blacks is 70 per 100,000 compared to 34 per 100,000 for Latinos and 30 per 100,000 for whites, the study reports.

According to the report, already at higher risk because of pre-existing health conditions, Black and Latino patients tend to receive less aggressive treatment than white patients. It says the death rate for Blacks may be higher than the Latinos rate, even though the infection rate is lower, because the black population is older.

The report was based on data from Johns Hopkins University.