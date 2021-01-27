Gall looks to take experience to the clerk's office

KANKAKEE — Stacey Gall, a two-term alderwoman for Kankakee’s 2nd Ward, is running for city clerk as a Democrat in the Feb. 23 primary.

“I want to take my experience and all that I’ve learned about municipal government over the past eight years and apply that in the clerk’s office,” Gall said during Tuesday’s candidate forum hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP at the Kankakee Public Library.

Gall’s opponent, Lashaan Lott, declined to participate in Tuesday’s forum.

Gall was asked how she views the clerk’s role within the city government.

“I view the clerk’s role somewhat of a utility,” she said. “There are jobs that need to be done, but also as a face of the community. It’s a hub for information, and it should be a place where people can easily find what they need whether it’s looking for who their alderman is, or if they smell something weird outside, it should be an easy place for them to call and get started.

“So I view it as almost as a face of the city. ... It’s a big umbrella really,” she said. “The city clerk is mainly a record-keeper of the city.”