Bradley eyes Lil's Park splash pad

BRADLEY — While many people are focused on snow and cold, the Bradley administration is thinking sun and heat.

The village is moving forward on locating a splash pad in the nearly 15-acre Lil’s Park on the village’s east side. Lil’s Park — the village’s largest park — is located along East North Street.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, the board OK’d plans for landscape architectural firm Teska Associates of Plainfield to begin the groundwork of what the park could be and what the community would like in such a facility.

Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said after the board meeting that no specific concept has yet to be put in place. The pad, however, would likely be in the 50-foot-by-75-foot size range and have upwards of 40 water heads shooting cool water skyward.

Such a pad could cost in the range of $300,000 to $400,000.

Watson noted Teska will conduct at least a couple community forums to gain taxpayer input as to what they would like to see in such a facility. He said at that point, a cost estimate could be completed and a design concept created.

Watson is putting the project on the speed of a child barreling along a slip-and-slide. He is targeting construction beginning by mid-summer. He said the development could be completed as early as autumn, meaning the park would be ready for water fun by summer 2022.

Bradley has not had a splash pad. Splash pads are operated at the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Diamond Point Park and Manteno’s Legacy Park. The Kankakee Valley Park District operated a splash pad at Bird Park, but that facility closed after the 2017 season due to the high costs of needed repairs.