Bourbonnais teachers face cold weather for picket

<em>CLARIFICATION: This story was updated 1/28/21 to reflect the correct dates the BEA and Bourbonnais School Board submitted offers to each other. This story was also updated to reflect that teachers are expected to be able to legally go on strike as early as Feb. 12. Information previously provided to the Journal was incorrect.</em>

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais elementary teachers took to the streets Tuesday afternoon to inform the community about their struggle to reach a contract agreement with the school district 10 months into negotiations.

Lauren Lundmark, Bourbonnais Education Association president, estimated about 150 members and supporters showed up to picket. They walked up and down snowy sidewalks along Route 45 near Shepard and Shabbona schools.

“They are very excited to come out here. We’re so unified,” Lundmark said.

The turnout was greater than expected. Lundmark said beforehand she expected 70 or more to participate in the picket, which began around 4:15 p.m.

Some picketers could be heard chanting through megaphones: “Fair contract, fair pay. Support your local teachers.”

Picket signs varied from “fair pay = good teachers stay” and “I work to make a living, I teach to make a difference” to “I’d rather be teaching, but this is important.”

Other signs got creative with references to pop culture, including a nod to the main character from the TV show “Breaking Bad.” The sign read “Walter White was an underpaid teacher with weak insurance. How did that turn out for him?”

Despite the cold weather, teachers seemed energized to share their message, Lundmark noted.

“We want to keep our good teachers here, and we want a fair contract,” she said.

Drivers passing by honked in support of the teachers.

“There are some people that are laying on the horn the whole drive by,” Lundmark said. “It’s great. You can really feel that the community supports us.”

The previous three-year contract expired in August. A new one was set to go into effect at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

<strong>POSSIBLE STRIKE</strong>

The Bourbonnais Education Association, the teachers union representing nearly 170 members within Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, has taken steps toward a possible strike.

Union membership voted Jan. 13 to authorize a strike as a possible tactic if negotiations remain unsuccessful.

The BEA has also submitted its most recent contractual offer to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board for public posting, a necessary step for going on strike.

Once the public posting process is complete, members of the public will be able to review offer details from both the BEA and Bourbonnais School Board. The parties have not yet made specific details of negotiations public.

The union has said teachers are asking for fair salary increases, maintaining current insurance benefits and ensuring common plan time in their schedules.

A spokesperson with the Illinois Education Association, an education employees organization that advises the BEA, said she expects the BEA can legally go on strike as soon as Feb. 12. This date will depend upon when the Bourbonnais School Board submits its most recent offer to the labor board for the public posting process.

Lundmark said a strike would not be ideal, but it is an option.

“We hope we’re able to reach some sort of agreement [with the school board]; we’re just preparing for if we don’t,” she said.

<strong>SCHOOL BOARD RESPONDS</strong>

Rich McBarnes, a Bourbonnais School Board member, read a prepared statement on behalf of the school board’s negotiating team during Tuesday evening’s meeting.

“We have been actively negotiating with the BEA since March 2020, and despite a pandemic and new district leadership, we have reached an agreement on many issues presented by the teachers,” he read.

The statement called the BEA’s submission to the labor board premature, citing that bargaining meetings are scheduled with a mediator for Wednesday and Thursday this week. Bargaining meetings have been facilitated by a federal mediator since Nov. 30.

“The board has every confidence that the parties can continue negotiating in good faith and hopefully reach a resolution,” he read.

According to the statement, both parties can continue negotiating for seven days after the public posting process is initiated before submitting their latest offers to the labor board.

The school board presented offers to the BEA on Jan. 14 and 25. The BEA's most recent offer from Jan. 20 was submitted to the labor board for the public posting process.

“Going on strike does not put educating students first … We believe there is still ample time to reach an agreement thus avoiding undue educational harm for our students,” McBarnes read.

<strong>STICKING POINTS</strong>

Lundmark expounded on the union’s stance during the school board meeting as well.

She said the fair salary increases teachers are asking for are important for attracting teachers to work and remain working in the district.

“Currently, we are among the lowest salaried teachers in our surrounding area. Some of those districts are literally just down the road from us,” she said. “If we accepted proposals the board has offered, in just three short years, some teachers would be up to $7,500 or more behind neighboring districts in our community in salary.”

The school board reported that the district’s teachers have received “fair and competitive increases” every year under the last two contracts; the one time teachers had a salary freeze was in 2010 due to the impacts of the 2009 housing crash.

The board also reported that its recent proposals have included common plan time and no cuts to retirement benefits, and that all of its proposals have allowed for salary schedules with step and lane (based on teacher experience and education).