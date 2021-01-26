Bonfield native performed at Biden's inauguration

A Bonfield native was on stage for her fourth presidential inauguration ceremony last week.

After joining “The President’s Own” United States Marine Corps band in 2006, trumpeter and cornetist Gunnery Sgt. Amy McCabe has performed “Hail to the Chief” at two inaugurations for former President Barack Obama, one for former President Donald Trump and one for President Joe Biden.

McCabe acknowledges that, like with any job, certain elements start to become normal or routine after a while. However, that doesn’t make inaugurations any less special.

“Each one is so impactful and so different and you’re reminded of the peaceful transfer of power that happens every four or eight years,” McCabe said.

“It’s kind of interesting to be on the frontlines of history — whether you’re watching the bill signing, or another event at The White House — it’s been really neat to be a part of that.”

For the most recent inauguration, the country watched as Biden took the oath of office during a pandemic. This did not keep powerful speeches and memorable music performances from taking place, though there were some differences in the interest of safety.

While the Marine Band usually plays with a slightly larger ensemble for an inaugural, McCabe stated that the ensemble was sized down a bit in order to keep the attendance number lower.

“We also tried to spread out and put plexiglass up to try and prevent aerosols from transferring,” McCabe explained. “All of the [safety] protocols were probably the key differences between this one and inaugurations in the past.”

The pandemic has also changed the band’s everyday work, as many performances outside of The White House have taken an online approach. The virtual performances tend to feature smaller ensembles, including a chamber music series that streams online — which McCabe said will be happening a couple of times a week through the end of spring.

Outside of the pandemic and virtual world, the main duty of the Marine Band is to provide music for the White House, the president and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. Typically the band will be on hand for anything from state arrivals to state dinners to Medal of Honor ceremonies, and they provide music for extensive holiday reception routines with multiple ensembles.

“We perform as a large concert band, but we also break down into small groups: brass quintets, string,” said McCabe. “We have a small chamber orchestra that plays on the state floor quite often. So we’re really there for anything and everything.”

The Marine Band is an auditioned group. McCabe explained that individuals don’t join the Marine Corps and then try to get in the band, as auditions are done from the outside. Typically, that audition pulls from students and music professionals that have advanced degrees in music or have studied performance for an extensive period. It’s an open cattle call audition, usually for musicians that have gone through music conservatory training school.

“There’s multiple rounds, you play through so much music,” McCabe recalled. “It’s all behind a screen, which I think is cool, because it’s very anonymous.”

“If you are the last person standing at the end of the day, and you pass all of the background checks and [Marine Corps] standards, you’re able to be enlisted.”

<strong>A longtime love of music</strong>

Before excelling at her audition and joining the Marine Band almost 15 years ago, McCabe completed all of her education in Illinois. After graduating in 1997 from Herscher High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree in music and elementary education from Illinois Wesleyan University in 2001. She then earned her master’s degree in trumpet performance from Northwestern University in 2006.

And, she hasn’t forgotten the impact that her childhood community had on her as a musician.

“At Herscher, I played in probably all of the musical ensembles that they had; from marching band to jazz band to the show choir,” said McCabe. “I just had so much fun and loved playing music. I think that’s where a lot of my love of music started.”

During the summers, McCabe also played in Kankakee Municipal Band where she “started getting my feet wet with the band literature in that arena.”

While they are best known for White House performances, the Marine Band is busy at all times — even when not at White House events and galas.

“Knowing that the Marine Band exists 24/7 is probably new information for some people,” McCabe said.

McCabe reported that the band does a lot of educational outreach. This includes a national concert tour every year and visiting every area of the United States every five years. She expressed that it is an organization that’s there to serve the public and to remind people that live music is powerful and important and should be part of our everyday life.

When reflecting back on her career so far, McCabe fondly recalled an event that wasn’t under the microscope the way that something like an inauguration would be.

“Playing for inaugurations is always memorable, and I have clear pictures from every one of those,” said McCabe. “Probably the most impactful thing for me was playing ‘Taps’ at midnight at the Vietnam War Memorial. There was barely anyone there, but it was probably the most impactful job I’ve had.”