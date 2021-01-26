Authorities investigate fatal crash

<em><strong>Editor's Note:</strong> An updated version of this story has been posted <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/two-vehicle-crash-leaves-1-dead/article_e5c709a4-60b6-11eb-95bf-07f8e5d15781.html" target="_blank">here</a>. </em>

MANTENO — Kankakee County Sheriff's police and the Kankakee County Coroner's Office are investigating a two-vehicle fatal accident that occurred this morning.

According to police radio, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at North 6000E Road and East 4000N Road near Manteno. At least two people were transported to local hospitals, police said.

The coroner's office was called to the scene.

<strong>This story will be updated as information becomes available. </strong>