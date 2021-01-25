Kankakee man shot while driving his car

KANKAKEE — A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Jan. 20 while he was driving east on Oak Street at Washington Avenue, Kankakee police said.

According to police, at about 1:10 a.m. Jan. 20, a 27-year-old man was driving east on Oak Street at Washington when he was shot by the driver of a passing dark-colored Dodge Durango.

The victim crashed his car in the 100 block of Washington Street and then ran to a nearby gas station where he contacted police.

The shooting occurred two days after a mother and two children were shot getting out of a vehicle in the 200 block of West Chestnut Street. Local officials have said the Jan. 18 shooting that injured three was a revenge shooting for a Jan. 16 shooting in which five people were shot. That incident occurred in the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue.

At this time, it is undetermined if the Jan. 20 shooting is related to either or both of the other recent shootings, according to Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman.

“We have not identified the offender(s) as of yet, so it would be premature to state that it was but that possibility is being investigated,” Kosman said.