2 nights of candidate forums set

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP will host two nights of candidate forums this week ahead of the Feb. 23 Kankakee primary election.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library, Democratic Party city clerk candidates Stacy Gall and Lashaan Lott will answer questions regarding their views regarding the clerk’s office.

Following that discussion and beginning at 6:45 p.m., 2nd Ward Democratic aldermanic candidates David Baron and Lisa Richardson along with 6th Ward Republican Party candidates Kelly Johnson and YaQuantis Adams.

The 2nd Ward position will be open as Gall is not seeking re-election.

In the 6th Ward, the aldermanic seat is open as council member Chris Curtis is not seeking re-election to that position.

On Thursday night, the evening will be devoted to mayoral hopefuls.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Democratic Party candidates Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong will debate issues with mayoral hopeful Angela Shea, a Kankakee school board member.

From 6:45 to 8 p.m., Republican Party candidates Chris Curtis, a 6th Ward alderman, and J.J. Hollis, a Kankakee Valley Park District commissioner, will present their views on the city’s future.

Due to the pandemic situation, the general public will not be able to be present at the library for the debate.

The debate will be available on Zoom and can be accessed at <a href="http://bit.ly/KankakeePrimary" target="_blank">bit.ly/KankakeePrimary</a>.

You will need the meeting ID (899 8307 4200) and passcode (249951).

The forum is also available at the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/NAACP3035" target="_blank">Kankakee County NAACP Facebook</a> page and the Kankakee Public Library’s <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/KankakeePubLibrary?app=desktop" target="_blank">YouTube</a> channel.

