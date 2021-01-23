KLASEY: Where the Buffalo (used to) roam

“These cattle have very fine wool instead of hair. ... Their head is of monstrous size; the neck is very short, but very thick, and sometimes six hands broad. ... On the head and between the horns they have long black hair which falls over their eyes and gives them a fearful look.”

Obviously, the writer of that paragraph was not describing your ordinary dairy cow. He was writing about the “wild cattle,” or buffalo, that he had encountered in the grasslands along the Kankakee River. Strange as it might seem in today’s landscape of cornfields and sprawling subdivisions, herds of buffalo once roamed the prairies of what is today western Kankakee County.

The man who wrote that description was Father Louis Hennepin, a Catholic missionary priest who accompanied an exploration party led by French adventurer Rene-Robert Cavelier, sieur de LaSalle. Hennepin kept a journal recording the expedition, consisting of 30 men in six canoes, which descended the Kankakee River in December 1679.

Hennepin noted that the buffalo “are ordinarily in great numbers there [on the prairies], as it is easy to judge by the bones, the horns, and skulls that we saw on all sides. … These vast countries are so full of prairies, that it seems this is the element and the country of the buffalo.” He went on to describe the hunting method used by the Indians each fall.

“When they see a herd, they gather in great numbers, and set fire to the grass every where around these animals, except some passage which they leave on purpose, and where they take post with their bows and arrows. The buffalo, seeking to escape the fire, are thus compelled to pass near these Indians, who sometimes kill as many as a hundred and twenty in a day, all of which they distribute according to the wants of the families.”

Hennepin wrote that the buffalo herds consisted of from two hundred to four hundred animals, and observed that the large creatures could be dangerous to hunt: “These wild cattle are much larger in body than ours in Europe, especially in the forepart. This great bulk however does not prevent their moving very fast, so that there are very few Indians who can run them down. These bulls often kill those who have wounded them.”

Once the hunters completed their work, the women of the tribe began the task of preserving the meat to prevent it from spoiling. The meat was sun-dried, or more often, preserved by a slow smoking process over a fire. “These women keep (the meat) frequently for three or four months of the year,” the missionary reported, “and although they have no salt, they dry it so well that the meat undergoes no corruption, four months after they have thus dressed this meat, one would say on eating it that the animals had just been killed. …The meat of these animals is very succulent. They are very fat in autumn, because all of the summer, they are up to their necks in the grass.”

In addition to preparing the meat, the Indians also made use of the hide and wool of the animals. Hennepin noted that the women spun the wool into thread and made cloth, which was used “to make bags to carry the meat.” The skin of a buffalo, which could weigh as much as 120 pounds, was treated to preserve it and make it supple. “They paint it with different colors, trim it with white and red porcupine quills, and make robes of it to parade in their feasts,” he reported. “In winter they use them to cover themselves especially at night. Their robes which are full of curly wool have a very pleasing appearance.”

The large herds of buffalo on the Illinois prairies impressed Hennepin as a probably inexhaustible resource. “And although these Indians … are naturally given to destroy the animals, they have never been able to exterminate these wild cattle, for however much they hunt them these beasts multiply so that they return in still greater numbers the following year.”

Unfortunately, the settlers who displaced the native hunters over the following centuries proved Hennepin to be wrong. Hunted to extinction east of the Mississippi, the last wild buffalo in Illinois were observed in the 1830s. The even larger buffalo population in the West (estimated to be as high as 6o million) was decimated by commercial and sport hunters in the late 19th century; by 1889, it was estimated that fewer than 1,000 of the animals remained in the wild.

Today, the buffalo has made a limited comeback in Illinois and other Midwestern states. Small herds of the animals have been introduced at such locations as Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie near Wilmington, and the Kankakee Sands Nature Preserve operated by The Nature Conservancy near Morocco, Indiana.

If you made a small cash purchase in a Kankakee store in the 1930s or 1940s, chances are your change would include a coin with a picture of a buffalo. What was the denomination of that coin?

Answer: A five-cent piece or “nickel.” Minted from 1913 to 1938, the coin had the portrait of an Indian on one side, and a buffalo on the other. Thus, it was often referred to as a “buffalo nickel” or an “Indian-head nickel” (the term “nickel” comes from the coin’s metal composition: 75% copper, 25% nickel).