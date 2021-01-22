Shoe collection drive coming to Manteno

Daily Journal staff report

MANTENO — Friends of the Manteno Public Library and the Manteno-Rockville Historical Society will conduct a shoe drive beginning March 1 to raise funds for community programs and a new roof on the museum. The organizations will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected as Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated footwear.

Those dollars will benefit Friends of the Manteno Public Library and the Manteno-Rockville Historical Society. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes. Donations will be accepted at the Manteno Public Library only.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa, according to a press release. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school, the release said.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Cindy Schassburger, president of Friends of the Manteno Public Library.

Gale Dodge of the Manteno-Rockville Historical Society added, “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone.”