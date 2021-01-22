Kankakee library restarts walk-in services

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Public Library has reopened to walk-in services and resumed normal hours of operation.

The library will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

For the safety of patrons and staff, masks will be required while inside the library and patrons are asked to maintain social distance.

Walk-in services now available include checking out materials, picking up holds, sending a fax, printing materials, making copies, and limited computer use.

There will not be public seating available. Curbside pickup will remain available as well by calling 815-937-6901.